Axalta Coating : Industrial Wood Leader Presented at America Coating Association's 2018 Fall Meetings

HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global manufacturer of liquid and powder coatings, presented during the America Coatings Association fall meetings held on October 8-10, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. The three-day meeting brought together leaders of the coatings industry delivering sessions on the latest in coatings technology.

The meetings offered insight from industry experts' on an array of subjects, including Forecast for the Global Economy, VOC Regulations, and State of MPI and Certification/Education Opportunities for the Coatings Industry.

Axalta's Vice President and General Manager for Industrial Wood Coatings, Wade Arnold, presented on October 9, The Future of Industrial Wood Coatings, an informative session that focused on the future trends and challenges of the wood coatings market. The session highlighted topics related to VOC reductions, performance, and application in the market. Arnold spoke about the continued reduction of VOC emission limits mandated and enforced at state, county, and municipality levels. Arnold also discussed how manufacturers are pushing to differentiate product performance beyond standard industry requirements like durability, abrasion, color/gloss retention, and the application of wood coatings. While speaking about the application of wood coatings, Arnold mentioned the continued push towards automation, footprint limitations and energy use reductions.

'It is a great meeting for leaders to discuss the opportunities in the coatings industry,' stated Wade Arnold. 'This meeting offers attendees exposure to the industry's leading trends.'

The American Coatings Association is a voluntary, nonprofit trade association working to advance the needs of the paint and coatings industry and the professionals who work in it. The organization represents paint and coatings manufacturers, raw materials suppliers, distributors, and technical professionals.

