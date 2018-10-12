Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Axalta Coating : Industrial Wood Leader Presented at America Coating Association's 2018 Fall Meetings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 11:28pm CEST

HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global manufacturer of liquid and powder coatings, presented during the America Coatings Association fall meetings held on October 8-10, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. The three-day meeting brought together leaders of the coatings industry delivering sessions on the latest in coatings technology.

The meetings offered insight from industry experts' on an array of subjects, including Forecast for the Global Economy, VOC Regulations, and State of MPI and Certification/Education Opportunities for the Coatings Industry.

Axalta's Vice President and General Manager for Industrial Wood Coatings, Wade Arnold, presented on October 9, The Future of Industrial Wood Coatings, an informative session that focused on the future trends and challenges of the wood coatings market. The session highlighted topics related to VOC reductions, performance, and application in the market. Arnold spoke about the continued reduction of VOC emission limits mandated and enforced at state, county, and municipality levels. Arnold also discussed how manufacturers are pushing to differentiate product performance beyond standard industry requirements like durability, abrasion, color/gloss retention, and the application of wood coatings. While speaking about the application of wood coatings, Arnold mentioned the continued push towards automation, footprint limitations and energy use reductions.

'It is a great meeting for leaders to discuss the opportunities in the coatings industry,' stated Wade Arnold. 'This meeting offers attendees exposure to the industry's leading trends.'

The American Coatings Association is a voluntary, nonprofit trade association working to advance the needs of the paint and coatings industry and the professionals who work in it. The organization represents paint and coatings manufacturers, raw materials suppliers, distributors, and technical professionals.

To learn about Axalta Wood Coatings visit www.axaltawoodcoatings.com.

About Axalta
 Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Contact
Vanessa Navarro
D +1 856 313 9825
Vanessa.navarro@axalta.com
axaltacoatingsystems.com

SOURCE Axalta

Disclaimer

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 21:27:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:15aJiminex Announces Delisting from TSX Venture Exchange
NE
01:15aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Campbell Soup Company - CPB
GL
01:12aSINGAPORE AIRLINES : World’s longest flight lands in New York from Singapore
AQ
01:11aPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in OPKO Health, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – OPK
GL
01:11aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tribune Media Company - TRCO
GL
01:10aPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Papa John’s International, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – PZZA
GL
01:10aPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Fanhua, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – FANH
GL
01:09aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Nektar Therapeutics - NKTR
GL
01:08aIDAHO INDEPENDENT BANK : 10/12/2018 Idaho Independent Bank Announces 2018 Third Quarter and Year-to-Date Results
PU
01:07aSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Cronos Group Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CRON
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FAT BRANDS INC : Rosen Law Reminds FAT Brands Inc. Investors of Important October 23 Deadline in Class Action ..
2PS BUSINESS PARKS INC : PS BUSINESS PARKS, INC. : to Release Third Quarter 2018 Earnings and Host Quarterly Co..
3LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : U.S. weapons makers rattled over Saudi Arabia deals
4EQUITY BANCSHARES INC : Equity Bancshares, Inc. Will Announce Third Quarter Results on October 16, 2018
5COPA HOLDINGS, S.A. : COPA S A : Holdings Announces Monthly Traffic Statistics For September 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.