Axalta Coating : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
06/03/2019 | 04:34pm EDT
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the
Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Date of Event Requiring
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)
COOK WILLIAM M
5/30/2019
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]
(Last)
__ X __ Director
_____ Officer (give title below)
(Street)
PHILADELPHIA, PA 19103
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Explanation of Responses:
No securities are beneficially owned.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
COOK WILLIAM M
TWO COMMERCE SQUARE
2001 MARKET STREET SUITE 3600
Signatures
/s/ Jared T. Zane, attorney-in-fact
6/3/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.
Exhibit 24
POWER OF ATTORNEY
Know all by these presents, that the undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints each of Sean M. Lannon, Jared T. Zane, Alex Tablin-Wolf and Jaime M. Lamana, or any of them signing singly, and with full power of substitution, the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:
prepare, execute in the undersigned's name and on the undersign's behalf, and submit to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a Form ID, including amendments thereto, and any other documents necessary or appropriate to obtain codes and passwords enabling the undersigned to make electronic filings with the SEC of reports required by Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or any rule or regulation of the SEC;
execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer or director of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4, and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules thereunder;
do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Forms 3, 4, or 5, complete and execute any amendment or amendments thereto, and timely file such form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and any stock exchange or similar authority; and
take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in such attorney-in-fact's discretion.
The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, hereby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this power of attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 30th day of May, 2019.
/s/ William M. Cook
William M. Cook
Disclaimer
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 20:33:03 UTC
