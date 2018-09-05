Axalta Coating : Philadelphia Eagles and Axalta Unveil “Bringing It Home” Center City Mural Commemorating A World Championship Season

The Philadelphia Eagles and Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global manufacturer of liquid and powder coatings, are proud to unveil the 'Bringing It Home' mural to the City of Philadelphia and to Eagles fans throughout the region. Located prominently on the Sansom Street side of the historic Hale Building, the mural commemorates the Philadelphia Eagles World Championship season. The Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 6 to kick off the 2018 NFL season.

Meg Saligman, a contemporary muralist who is internationally known for integrating local culture into her designs, created the 2,500 square foot mural in a way that captures the unique characteristics of an antique sign. The mural features the image of a giant eagle soaring towards City Hall carrying a Philadelphia Eagles flag and the Lombardi Trophy in its talons. The title 'World Champions,' date of the game (2.4.18) and score (41-33) will accompany the image. The mural will be permanently displayed on the Hale Building, soaring high above Broad Street for years to come.

'We are humbled to have our World Championship season commemorated in this way and are thankful to the Hale Building for providing the canvas to Axalta, as well as Meg Saligman for fully supporting this project,' said Don Smolenski, Philadelphia Eagles President. 'Eagles fans that walk down Juniper and Sansom Streets will always be reminded of that incredible moment in Eagles history.'

Visitors in the area will have the opportunity to watch the mural's finishing touches on Wednesday, September 5 from 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm and on Thursday, September 6 from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Axalta donated all the paint for the project, including a personalized paint scheme specifically created to match the Eagles green tone.

'Axalta is proud to partner with the Philadelphia Eagles to celebrate their World Championship season,' said Joe McDougall, Executive Vice President and President Global Refinish, Axalta. 'We are excited that our paint can be part of a mural that the great City of Philadelphia can be proud of and enjoy for many years to come. We're looking forward to another great season. Fly Eagles Fly!'

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, Axalta's coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable coated materials to last longer. For more information, visit www.axalta.com or follow @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Meg Saligman's murals are considered a catalyst for the contemporary mural movement, painting several of the largest murals in the nation. A lifelong Eagles fan, Saligman has also created memorable installations including Knotted Grotto for Pope Francis' visit to Philadelphia, which was nominated for an International Award for Public Art in 2018.

Saligman's work has been featured by the Smithsonian American Art Museum, the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, NPR, Public Art Review, the Today Show and numerous others. She has received honors from the National Endowment for Arts, Moore College of Art & Design, Washington University in St. Louis and Mural Arts Philadelphia. For more information, visit www.MegSaligman.com or follow @MegSaligmanStudio on Instagram.

'I would like to thank Axalta for making us beautiful paint and for sponsoring 'Bringing it Home,'' said Meg Saligman. 'Let this feeling last forever. E-A-G-L-E-S EAGLES!'

