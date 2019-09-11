Axalta Coating : Reaffirms Commitment to Responsible Minerals Sourcing

Philadelphia, PA - September 11, 2019 - Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to a sustainable supply chain and human rights and its membership in the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI).

Axalta actively participates in the RMI's working groups on responsible mica and cobalt sourcing, to help ensure human rights are respected in mineral supply chains from the mines and refiners through to the end users. The RMI is one of the most utilized and respected resources for companies from a range of industries addressing responsible mineral sourcing issues in their supply chains.

'Responsible mineral sourcing is an important focus area for Axalta, our customers, and our suppliers,' said Tabitha Oman, Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. 'As part of our company's sustainability program, we are committed to efforts that protect and promote human rights in the global minerals supply chain. The RMI is doing valuable work around the responsible sourcing of minerals, including mica and cobalt, and we are proud to be a member.'

Axalta has also made a contribution to the RMI's Upstream Due Diligence Smelter Fund, hosted by the Responsible Business Alliance Foundation. The Upstream Due Diligence Smelter Fund was launched in 2018 to support smelters and refiners sourcing from conflict-affected and high-risk areas. This Fund will allow smelters sourcing minerals from conflict-affected and high-risk areas to conduct due diligence assessments of their upstream supply chains.

While Axalta does not purchase directly from smelters, our suppliers must declare the conflict minerals status of the products they sell to Axalta. Axalta takes seriously our responsibility to ensure that responsibly sourced minerals are used in our products. The Upstream Due Diligence Smelter Fund aims to advance responsible practices of smelters sourcing from conflict-affected and high-risk areas.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.