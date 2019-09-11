Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Axalta Coating : Reaffirms Commitment to Responsible Minerals Sourcing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 01:57pm EDT
Company is an active member of the RMI to promote supply chain sustainability and help protect human rights globally

Philadelphia, PA - September 11, 2019 - Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today reaffirmed its ongoing commitment to a sustainable supply chain and human rights and its membership in the Responsible Minerals Initiative (RMI).

Axalta actively participates in the RMI's working groups on responsible mica and cobalt sourcing, to help ensure human rights are respected in mineral supply chains from the mines and refiners through to the end users. The RMI is one of the most utilized and respected resources for companies from a range of industries addressing responsible mineral sourcing issues in their supply chains.

'Responsible mineral sourcing is an important focus area for Axalta, our customers, and our suppliers,' said Tabitha Oman, Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer. 'As part of our company's sustainability program, we are committed to efforts that protect and promote human rights in the global minerals supply chain. The RMI is doing valuable work around the responsible sourcing of minerals, including mica and cobalt, and we are proud to be a member.'

Axalta has also made a contribution to the RMI's Upstream Due Diligence Smelter Fund, hosted by the Responsible Business Alliance Foundation. The Upstream Due Diligence Smelter Fund was launched in 2018 to support smelters and refiners sourcing from conflict-affected and high-risk areas. This Fund will allow smelters sourcing minerals from conflict-affected and high-risk areas to conduct due diligence assessments of their upstream supply chains.

While Axalta does not purchase directly from smelters, our suppliers must declare the conflict minerals status of the products they sell to Axalta. Axalta takes seriously our responsibility to ensure that responsibly sourced minerals are used in our products. The Upstream Due Diligence Smelter Fund aims to advance responsible practices of smelters sourcing from conflict-affected and high-risk areas.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 17:56:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:24pOLLI INVESTOR ALERT : Hagens Berman Investigating Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) For Possible Disclosure Violations, Investors With Losses Should Contact Firm
PR
02:24pNIMAN RANCH : Farmer Network to Resurface Monarch Highway with $200,000 Commitment to Help Stem 80% Loss of Iconic Pollinator
BU
02:22pWORLDLINE : announces the success of its inaugural  500 million senior bond issuance
PU
02:22pSYNTHETIC VS. REAL-USER MONITORING : How to Improve Your Customer Experience
PU
02:22pFIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
02:18pCIENA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:18pXCEL BRANDS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (form 8-K)
AQ
02:17pQUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Workforce Drug Positivity Increases in More Than One-Third of U.S. Industry Sectors Examined, According to Quest Diagnostics Multi-Year Analysis
PU
02:17pKARNALYTE RESOURCES : Executive Change
PU
02:15pCATYLIST : Selected as New Commercial Listings Service Provider for the Birmingham Commercial REALTORS® Council (BCRC)
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Most gain as hopes of trade deal, stimulus lift risk-on mode
2WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
3Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
4Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
5CARREFOUR : Carrefour denies weighing bid for French retail rival Casino

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group