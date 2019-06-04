Log in
Axalta Coating : Signs Agreement to Build New, State-of-the-art Facility in the Netherlands

06/04/2019

Basel, Switzerland - 4 June 2019: Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, has signed an agreement to develop a new, state-of-the-art facility in the Netherlands for its refinish business on 4 June 2019 at Provado, the biggest real estate exhibition in the Netherlands.

Once construction is completed, Axalta's global refinish brands - Cromax, Spies Hecker, Standox and Syrox - will relocate from their current location to the new facility on Business Park Medel, both in Tiel, in the centre of the Netherlands. The facility will also house Metalak BV, who has looked after Spies Hecker in the Netherlands since 1955.

'This is a very exciting time for our refinish business in the Netherlands. There has been a period of growth and change following our acquisition of Metalak in 2015. We have outgrown our current location's ability to support us in the way in which we need it to. But change brings opportunity, and this new green-field site on Business Park Medel, Tiel, is the perfect location for us to build for the future in the Netherlands,' says Adrien Schrobiltgen, Axalta's Vice President for Refinish Systems in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Axalta's plot in Business Park Medel is 12,000m2 and will house, once completed, a 7,250m2 facility comprised of office space over three floors, a warehouse, and a new Axalta Training Centre as well as separate mixing room, which is part of Axalta's direct business point of distribution, servicing both high-volume customers as well as local colour development.

Bas van de Ven, Axalta's Managing Director for Refinish in the Netherlands, said when he signed the agreement, 'We are always looking to improve our level of support to our customers, so today, with a view to the future, we commit to build a state-of-the-art facility. The new training centre will be able to meet the future needs of the market, while the new offices and sophisticated automated warehouse will allow us to take our daily operations to the next level and to attract and to retain outstanding talent. Today we are making Axalta a future-proof partner in the refinish market in the Netherlands.'

Business Park Medel - a sustainable, economic and safe modern business park - was an ideal choice based on its accessibility to major transport routes. Its location in Tiel, the same city as Axalta's current refinish location, ensures Axalta remains close to its customers across the Netherlands.

Ground is due to be broken on the site in October 2019, with an anticipated completion date by summer 2020. The facility will be operational and ready to move into by September 2020.

For more information on Axalta, please visit www.axalta.com, and for more information on Axalta Refinish, please visit www.refinish.axalta.eu.

About Axalta

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colourful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the 14 000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 17:42:02 UTC
