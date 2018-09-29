Log in
Axalta Coating : To Shine With SCORE Baja 1000 Trophy Truck

09/29/2018 | 10:12pm CEST

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA) is entering the world of Off-Road Desert Racing by announcing its sponsorship of the No. 86 Dodge, Geiser Bros.-built Trophy Truck to run in the 2018 SCORE Baja 1000 in November. Veteran Driver Joe Bacal will pilot the Axalta Trophy Truck, having won the SCORE Baja 1000 three times in his class. His success is well documented with two additional Class Championships in the SCORE Baja 500, and he is a two-time Stock Full Class Champion.

The fully-branded Trophy Truck is being unveiled at the Off-Road Expo in Pomona, California, on the morning of Saturday September 29, 2018 and will sport a 'Desert-Style' version of 'Primary Colors'; a recognizable paint scheme frequently seen throughout many of the 14 Axalta-sponsored Motorsports Series around the world. The iconic, flashy neon colors are layered on a Cromax® EZ blue basecoat to maximize 'sparkle and pop' in the bright sun of the Mexican desert. The conditions of a grueling 1000-mile race that begins and ends this year in Ensenada, Mexico, will not only test the drivers, but all the components of a Trophy Truck...especially the paint!

'We are extremely excited to enter the off-road desert racing series in this year's SCORE Baja 1000,' says Wade Robinson, Managing Director of Axalta Motorsports, Americas. 'Our paint systems look great and are tough and durable … perfect for a race in the desert. There are perhaps no better proving grounds for our products, and no better way to express our passion for racing.'

Cromax EZ, a waterborne basecoat for refinish customers in North America, was chosen to paint the Trophy Truck for its exceptional finish, color capability and outstanding cycle time. And with a simple mixing procedure that requires just a single reducer and mix ratio across all formula types and environmental conditions, Cromax EZ is easy to mix, match, and apply.

About Axalta
 Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

Contact
Wade Robinson
D +1 610 358 2589
wade.c.robinson@axalta.com
www.axalta.com

SOURCE Axalta

Disclaimer

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. published this content on 29 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2018 20:11:05 UTC
