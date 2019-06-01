Axalta Coating : receives Ducks Unlimited Corporate Conservation Achievement Award

Award presented at Ducks Unlimited's 82nd National Convention

WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, Hawaii - May 31, 2019 - Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, received the Ducks Unlimited Corporate Conservation Achievement Award on Friday, May 31, at DU's 82nd Annual National Convention in Hawaii.

The award, accepted by Axalta's Chief Executive Officer Robert Bryant, recognizes corporations from the United States, Canada, or Mexico that have made exceptional contributions to wetlands conservation and environmental stewardship.

'I am honored to accept the Ducks Unlimited Corporate Conservation Award on behalf of Axalta,' said Bryant. 'Axalta and Ducks Unlimited have done extraordinary work together in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Together, we have conserved more than 8,400 acres of wetlands creating new and improved habitats for countless waterfowl across three countries.'

'We have also educated hundreds of students and teachers from Latin America through the Ducks Unlimited de Mexico's RESERVA program and provided 500 dry toilets to more than 1,600 people in Mexico,' continued Bryant. 'In addition, Axalta helped DU host nearly 200 college students from North America during the 2018 annual Ducks Unlimited Third Term program. We are truly proud of these accomplishments and the work that has been completed together with Ducks Unlimited now, and the work that will be completed in the future.'

Axalta and Ducks Unlimited, the world leader in wetlands and waterfowl conservation, announced a multi-year partnership in 2015. As a global developer, manufacturer, and seller of coatings in more than 130 countries around the world, Axalta takes pride in protecting and conserving the environments where its employees, customers and suppliers live, work and raise their families. Axalta's sustainable manufacturing practices provide customers with superior products using carefully selected materials that are processed to optimize productivity while minimizing their impact on the environment and protecting the health and safety of surrounding communities.

This year, Axalta will 100 percent underwrite the DU's Ducks University Third Term program, which is a leadership summit held annually for college students to learn about conservation, leadership skills, and fundraising techniques at Ducks Unlimited National Headquarters in Memphis.

'Ducks Unlimited is grateful for the support and partnership provided by Axalta,' said DU CEO Dale Hall. 'The company is dedicated to improving the communities we live in and the quality of life for all wildlife. Axalta's conservation vision and support of Ducks Unlimited conservation and education programs will positively impact North America for generations.'

About AXALTA

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the approximately 14,000 people of Axalta continue to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axalta.com and follow us @Axalta on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

