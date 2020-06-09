Log in
Axcient Now Offering x360Sync With Native Support for Microsoft Office 365

06/09/2020 | 10:01am EDT

DENVER, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that Axcient x360Sync—the company’s file sync and share server solution—is now offering native support for Microsoft 365— the productivity cloud that brings together best-in-class Office apps with powerful cloud services, device management, and advanced security.

“Adding Microsoft 365 native support to x360Sync is a game-changer for our partners,” said Matt Dugan, Senior Product Manager at Axcient. “The offering is critical for MSPs as they are working harder than ever to ensure their clients are secure, protected, and productive.  We are excited about the new collaboration and the peace of mind it provides our partners because they can trust that their clients’ data is always safeguarded.”

Axcient x360Sync is secure sync and share with always-on employee backup. It provides file server migration, hybrid on-premise and cloud file services, continuous backup, and compliance for regulated verticals. The combination of native editing and collaboration for Microsoft 365 online supports a secure cloud collaboration and productive distributed workforce.

“Axcient’s collaboration with Microsoft 365 demonstrates their commitment to helping MSPs ensure their clients’ data is always protected,” said Ryan Burton, VP of Product Strategy at Pax8. “Native Microsoft 365 document editing online is an important feature for our partners. Now combined with Axcient x360Sync, data will be recoverable whenever ransomware happens.”

To learn more about Axcient or start a free trial, please visit www.axcient.com.  

About Axcient
Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The Axcient x360Recover platform empowers MSPs to protect everything by combining its best-in-class BCDR technology for MSPs and simplifying the partner experience. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

Media Contact
ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
