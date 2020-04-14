Log in
Axcient Recognized by CRN as Top Data Protection Company on 2020 Storage 100 List

04/14/2020 | 11:07am EDT

DENVER, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability and cloud security solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Axcient to its first ever 2020 Storage 100 list. This new list, selected by a panel of respected CRN editors, acknowledges leading storage vendors who provide transformative, cutting-edge solutions.

“It is an honor to be named one of the coolest data protection companies in the industry by CRN,” said David Bennett, CEO at Axcient. “The innovation of Axcient X360 empowers MSPs to protect everything for their clients by bringing together SaaS backup, protected Sync & Share, and BC/DR into one platform. Even today through these challenging times, we are continuing to update our technology and accelerate releases to meet the evolving needs of our partner community.”

The Storage 100 companies push the boundaries of innovation and offers solution providers and MSPs a valuable resource to find vendors who can guide them through the intricate storage technology market. The Storage 100 list will become an annual reference for solution providers who are seeking out vendors offering superior storage solutions in areas such as software-defined storage, data protection, data management and storage components.

“CRN’s Storage 100 list is our newest recognition of the best of the best in storage innovation,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “These companies are on the forefront of storage technology advancements, delivering state-of-the-art solutions that are built for the future. We acknowledge and congratulate them for their investment in R&D, engineering and innovation. Their efforts enable solution providers to offer the best technology for their customers.”

The 2020 Storage 100 list will be featured in the April 2020 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/storage100.

To learn more about Axcient or start a free trial, please visit www.axcient.com.  

About Axcient
Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability and cloud security solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The Axcient Business Availability suite—which includes Replibit, BRC, CloudFinder, Anchor, Fusion, and the Axcient Cloud—enables MSPs to build secure technology stacks for their clients, automate processes, and acts as the last line of defense for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit Axcient at www.axcient.com.

Follow Axcient on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

©2020 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact
ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient
Email: Amanda.Lee@arlpr.com or Tassi@arlpr.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
