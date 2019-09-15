Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Axel Springer plans layoffs after KKR becomes biggest shareholder - report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2019 | 01:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: CEO of German publisher Axel Springer Mathias Doepfner makes a speech during the annual news conference in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Axel Springer is planning layoffs as part of a cost-cutting programme that would mainly affect its newspapers, the German media group's chief executive told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview released on Sunday.

"It doesn't only sound like a big cut (in jobs), it is one," Mathias Doepfner was quoted as saying, though the report gave no concrete figures.

"Where we have digital growth we will invest and recruit staff... And where we have declining sales we must restructure and cut jobs."

German newspapers Bild and Welt will be affected, he added.

The cost-cutting plan comes one month after U.S. private equity firm KKR became the company's biggest shareholder.

(Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Jan Harvey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXEL SPRINGER 1.02% 64.15 Delayed Quote.29.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:20pLINDE PLC : Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
02:15pELUMEO SE : Bad news for operators of 'Juwelo TV' - Million-dollar lawsuits, allegations of fraud and investigations by prosecutors - Accusation of 'annihilation' of PWK Jewelery Company Ltd.
EQ
02:01pKinross proceeding with value-enhancing Tasiast 24k project
GL
01:55pCOMPUGROUP MEDICAL : reduces FY 2019 EBITDA guidance due to one-off costs for abandoned major M&A transaction
EQ
01:49pUnited Auto Workers to Strike GM's U.S. Factories -- 3rd Update
DJ
01:47pFresenius drops possible sale of blood transfusion unit - spokesman
RE
01:38pS&P GLOBAL PLATTS : FACTBOX finds crude supply under threat after Saudi Arabia attack
PR
01:32pAfter LSE's sharp rebuff, HKEX begins investor charm offensive
RE
01:24pMEGASOFT : Ryle doesn't really mind being called Mama's Boy
AQ
01:22pSaudi oil exports to run as normal from stocks this week - source
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global spare oil capacity in U.S. hands after Saudi outage
2YANBU NATIONAL PETROCHEMICALS CMPNY : Saudi, Gulf stocks fall after attacks on Aramco oil plants
3ANALYST VIEW: Saudi attacks raise specter of oil at $100/barrel
4Attacks on Saudi facilities threaten spare oil capacity, price hikes
5MACROGENICS INC : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against MacroGenics, Inc...

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group