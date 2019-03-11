Axens and ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC Sign Alliance Agreement to Provide Technologies for High-Octane Alkylate Production

ExxonMobil
Catalysts and Licensing LLC (ExxonMobil) and Axens have signed an
alliance agreement for the sublicense of ExxonMobil’s Sulfuric Acid
Alkylation technology. Under agreement, Axens and ExxonMobil will market
and deliver all technologies associated within a refinery alkylation
block, which includes Axens feed preparation, or Alkyfining, n-Butane
Isomerization and ExxonMobil’s Sulfuric Acid Alkylation. The
technologies will be offered under a single license and engineering
agreement to be provided by Axens.
Based upon the success of the current ParamaX® alliance to
maximize paraxylene production, the new alliance leverages
collective expertise to meet customer needs by providing a streamlined
solution to produce high octane gasoline.
“Combining our owner-operator experience with Axens’ strong engineering
expertise in providing advance technologies, we are excited to expand
our partnership to offer this optimized alkylation solution to the
industry,” said Dan Moore, President of ExxonMobil Catalysts and
Licensing.
“We are excited by this agreement offering an integration of advanced
technologies to better meet refiners’ needs for the production of
alkylate, a key component of high octane gasoline,” said Jean Sentenac,
Chairman and CEO of Axens.
About ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC
ExxonMobil’s cutting-edge proprietary catalysts, gas treating solvents
and advantaged process technologies help refineries and petrochemical
manufacturers and gas processors increase capacity, lower costs, improve
margins, reduce emissions and operate safe, reliable and efficient
facilities. Ready for better results across your refining, gas and
chemical needs? View
About Axens
Axens (www.axens.net)
is a group providing a complete range of solutions for the conversion of
oil and biomass to cleaner fuels, the production and purification of
major petrochemical intermediates as well as all of natural gas'
treatment and conversion options. The offer includes technologies,
equipment, furnaces, modular units, catalysts, adsorbents and related
services. Axens is ideally positioned to cover the entire value chain,
from feasibility study to unit start-up and follow-up throughout the
entire unit cycle life. This unique position ensures the highest level
of performance with a reduced environmental footprint. Axens global
offer is based on: highly trained human resources, modern production
facilities and an extended global network for industrial, technical
supports & commercial services.
ParamaX is a trademark of Axens.
