Axens and ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC Sign Alliance Agreement to Provide Technologies for High-Octane Alkylate Production

ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC (ExxonMobil) and Axens have signed an alliance agreement for the sublicense of ExxonMobil’s Sulfuric Acid Alkylation technology. Under agreement, Axens and ExxonMobil will market and deliver all technologies associated within a refinery alkylation block, which includes Axens feed preparation, or Alkyfining, n-Butane Isomerization and ExxonMobil’s Sulfuric Acid Alkylation. The technologies will be offered under a single license and engineering agreement to be provided by Axens.

Based upon the success of the current ParamaX® alliance to maximize paraxylene production, the new alliance leverages collective expertise to meet customer needs by providing a streamlined solution to produce high octane gasoline.

“Combining our owner-operator experience with Axens’ strong engineering expertise in providing advance technologies, we are excited to expand our partnership to offer this optimized alkylation solution to the industry,” said Dan Moore, President of ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing.

“We are excited by this agreement offering an integration of advanced technologies to better meet refiners’ needs for the production of alkylate, a key component of high octane gasoline,” said Jean Sentenac, Chairman and CEO of Axens.

About ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC

ExxonMobil’s cutting-edge proprietary catalysts, gas treating solvents and advantaged process technologies help refineries and petrochemical manufacturers and gas processors increase capacity, lower costs, improve margins, reduce emissions and operate safe, reliable and efficient facilities. Ready for better results across your refining, gas and chemical needs? View our video

About Axens

Axens (www.axens.net) is a group providing a complete range of solutions for the conversion of oil and biomass to cleaner fuels, the production and purification of major petrochemical intermediates as well as all of natural gas' treatment and conversion options. The offer includes technologies, equipment, furnaces, modular units, catalysts, adsorbents and related services. Axens is ideally positioned to cover the entire value chain, from feasibility study to unit start-up and follow-up throughout the entire unit cycle life. This unique position ensures the highest level of performance with a reduced environmental footprint. Axens global offer is based on: highly trained human resources, modern production facilities and an extended global network for industrial, technical supports & commercial services.

ParamaX is a trademark of Axens.

