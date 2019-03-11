Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Axens and ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC Sign Alliance Agreement to Provide Technologies for High-Octane Alkylate Production

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 09:31am EDT

  • Combines proven technologies to optimize high-octane fuels production
  • Leverages ExxonMobil’s extensive experience as an operator and Axens’ associated technologies and engineering expertise

ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC (ExxonMobil) and Axens have signed an alliance agreement for the sublicense of ExxonMobil’s Sulfuric Acid Alkylation technology. Under agreement, Axens and ExxonMobil will market and deliver all technologies associated within a refinery alkylation block, which includes Axens feed preparation, or Alkyfining, n-Butane Isomerization and ExxonMobil’s Sulfuric Acid Alkylation. The technologies will be offered under a single license and engineering agreement to be provided by Axens.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005496/en/

ExxonMobil Chemical-Axens Alkylation Block Solution (Graphic: Business Wire)

ExxonMobil Chemical-Axens Alkylation Block Solution (Graphic: Business Wire)

Based upon the success of the current ParamaX® alliance to maximize paraxylene production, the new alliance leverages collective expertise to meet customer needs by providing a streamlined solution to produce high octane gasoline.

“Combining our owner-operator experience with Axens’ strong engineering expertise in providing advance technologies, we are excited to expand our partnership to offer this optimized alkylation solution to the industry,” said Dan Moore, President of ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing.

“We are excited by this agreement offering an integration of advanced technologies to better meet refiners’ needs for the production of alkylate, a key component of high octane gasoline,” said Jean Sentenac, Chairman and CEO of Axens.

About ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC

ExxonMobil’s cutting-edge proprietary catalysts, gas treating solvents and advantaged process technologies help refineries and petrochemical manufacturers and gas processors increase capacity, lower costs, improve margins, reduce emissions and operate safe, reliable and efficient facilities. Ready for better results across your refining, gas and chemical needs? View our video

About Axens

Axens (www.axens.net) is a group providing a complete range of solutions for the conversion of oil and biomass to cleaner fuels, the production and purification of major petrochemical intermediates as well as all of natural gas' treatment and conversion options. The offer includes technologies, equipment, furnaces, modular units, catalysts, adsorbents and related services. Axens is ideally positioned to cover the entire value chain, from feasibility study to unit start-up and follow-up throughout the entire unit cycle life. This unique position ensures the highest level of performance with a reduced environmental footprint. Axens global offer is based on: highly trained human resources, modern production facilities and an extended global network for industrial, technical supports & commercial services.

ParamaX is a trademark of Axens.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:05aSERES THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
10:05aSUNDART : Announcements and Notices - Annual Results Announcement for the Year Ended 31 December 2018
PU
10:05aTONIX PHARMACEUTICALS : Enrolls First Participant in the “RECOVERY” Study -- a New Phase 3 Trial of Tonmya® for the Treatment of Posttraumatic Stress Disorder
PU
10:04aMEEZAN BANK : announces Good Results for the Year 2018 - Press Release issued by Meezan Bank Limited
AQ
10:04aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of LEASING COMPANIES Dated 11-03-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:04aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of INV. BANKS / INV. COS / SECURITIES COS. Dated 11-03-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:04aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate Summary Dated 11-03-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:04aP T C L XD : IGI Securities Limited - Investor Kit
AQ
10:04aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of SYNTHETIC AND RAYON Dated 11-03-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
10:04aPakistan Stock Exchange Limited Closing Rate of REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST Dated 11-03-2019 - Press Release issued by Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ACANDO AB : ACANDO : CGI makes recommended $459 million cash offer for Sweden's Acando
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Norwegian Air shares fall on MAX aircraft woes, lagging income
3OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Occidental emerges as heavy hitter in U.S. oil export boom
4COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Berlin backs Deutsche Bank merger despite risk of shortfall - sources
5MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Article..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.