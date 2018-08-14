AxiaMed : Announces $12.4 Million Capital Investment Led By Health Enterprise Partners

Strategic Investment to Accelerate Growth Driven by Demand for Greater Patient Payment Convenience and Security

AxiaMed, an innovative healthcare payments technology company, announced today that it has raised $12.4 million in funding to accelerate its growth in the burgeoning market for secure, flexible patient payments. Health Enterprise Partners (HEP) led the round with participation by a number of AxiaMed’s existing investors, including Nashville Capital Network.

Since its founding in 2015, AxiaMed has experienced triple-digit annual growth driven by the dramatic increase in patient financial responsibility for healthcare expenses. Industry analysts predict that patient payments will exceed 30% of total healthcare costs in 2019 and rise to nearly 50% within 5 years.

“We are thrilled to partner with Health Enterprise Partners and its extensive network of healthcare industry partners. This investment further validates the significance of AxiaMed’s solutions and the necessity for healthcare organizations and software solutions to provide secure patient payment technology. We look forward to significant and increased execution with the additional resources,” said Randal Clark, CEO and co-founder, AxiaMed.

AxiaMed’s Payment Fusion platform has become the healthcare industry’s preferred SaaS-based payment platform and is used by hundreds of hospitals and thousands of ambulatory providers. Payment Fusion enables healthcare software vendors to integrate secure payment technology into their applications, lessening the risks of payment data breaches, and reducing compliance burdens while improving the financial performance of providers by expanding payment options available to patients.

“While many other healthcare payment companies have focused on point solutions, AxiaMed’s innovative payment platform enables and enhances secure patient payment solutions within various healthcare software solutions,” said Ezra Mehlman, Principal at Health Enterprise Partners. “AxiaMed’s impressive growth and strong customer demand positions the company as a market leader, particularly in the healthcare payment and security categories of revenue cycle technology.”

“Health Enterprise Partners’ deep experience in the healthcare marketplace will help us accelerate the expansion of our Payment Fusion platform with healthcare organizations and software partners, greatly improving the payment experience for both providers and payers,” said Kevin Kidd, co-founder and Chief Business Development Officer, AxiaMed.

Proceeds from this funding round will enable AxiaMed to increase its product development and go-to-market strategy, strengthen its core team, and solidify its market position. Within the past year, AxiaMed became one of the first healthcare-focused PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (vP2PE) solution providers. This security offering enables AxiaMed’s software partners and healthcare organizations to enhance its security infrastructure and reduce PCI compliance requirements and attendant costs.

About AxiaMed

AxiaMed is a healthcare financial technology company specializing in payment integration and security. AxiaMed’s integrated payments technology platform, Payment Fusion, improves the financial performance of healthcare providers through integration with various revenue cycle, practice management, EHRs and other software systems, enhancing interoperability and payment options across the entire ecosystem of healthcare payments between patients, providers and payers.

AxiaMed is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA with executive offices in Nashville, TN.

For more information, visit https://www.axiamed.com/.

About Health Enterprise Partners

Health Enterprise Partners invests primarily in privately held, middle market companies in health care services and health care information technology. Central to HEP's strategy is its unique and extensive hospital system and health plan network, 36 members of which are investors in HEP's funds. HEP seeks to invest in companies that improve the quality of the patient experience, expand access, and reduce the cost of health care.

For more information, please visit http://www.hepfund.com.

