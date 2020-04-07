Log in
Axiado Announces Appointment of New CEO

04/07/2020 | 06:02am EDT

Gopi Sirineni to lead innovative cybersecurity startup

Axiado Corporation’s Board of Directors announced today that it has named Gopi Sirineni as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, effective April 3, 2020. He will assume day-to-day leadership of the company and will also join Axiado’s Board of Directors.

“As a Silicon Valley veteran with over 25 years of experience in the semiconductor, software and systems industries, Sirineni will drive Axiado’s growth trajectory forward from our current development phase to rolling out an industry-first, hardware-based, line-rate cybersecurity product,” said Dave Welch, member of Axiado’s Board of Directors and Founder of Infinera. “His successful record of technical and strategic leadership will make an immediate impact and help transform Axiado into a category-leading company.”

“Sirineni’s vast experience in the field of secure compute and connectivity, his extensive influence in managing strategic opportunities, and his proven strength introducing innovative market-leading solutions will make Axiado an industry-changing cybersecurity company,” said Axel Kloth, Founder and Chief Technology Officer.

“I’m excited to lead Axiado’s great technology and people as we change the future of cybersecurity. Our solution gives system companies the power to fully secure end-to-end digital infrastructure. The company has developed a breakthrough cybersecurity Zero Attack Paths architecture from the ground up to remove security holes that processors and operating systems exhibit today. This is a multi-billion dollar opportunity,” said Gopi Sirineni.

Before joining Axiado, Sirineni spent eight years as vice president of Qualcomm’s Wired/Wireless Infrastructure business unit. As a pioneer of distributed mesh Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi SON, a network artificial intelligence-based mesh technology, he created and lead the domination of a new connected home market segment.

Sirineni’s career highlights include executive positions at Marvell Semiconductor, AppliedMicro, Cloud Grapes, and Ubicom that was acquired by Qualcomm under his direction.

Sirineni is currently an advisor and member of the board of directors for several innovative domestic and international tech companies. He has chaired IEEE Project Authorization Requests (PARs) and contributed to both Ethernet and Wi-Fi standards. Sirineni holds a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Arkansas where he was recently inducted into the Electrical Engineering Hall of Fame.

About Axiado

Axiado is reshaping the future of cybersecurity with life-changing ideas and intelligent hardware and software technology platforms designed to fully secure the digital infrastructure and privacy rights for all. The company’s groundbreaking security technologies will eliminate breaches from the smallest IIoT sensors to the perimeter of existing private networks and cloud infrastructures today and in the future.

Discover more at https://axiado.com and follow us on Twitter @AxiadoCorp.

Axiado™ and the Axiado logo are trademarks of Axiado Corporation.


© Business Wire 2020
