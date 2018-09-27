Axiado : Announces a Truly Secure Boot That Doesn’t “Brick” the System

In response to the market need for a truly secure system as evidenced by
recent DDoS attacks, such as VPNFilter, Axiado has developed a boot
subsystem that achieves true security without the risk of “bricking” the
system. Axiado’s secure boot includes tamper proof authentication of
both the code and the user, and full encryption of the code.
“The boot process is the most fundamental part of every system start-up.
If the boot code is compromised, nothing else matters, because either
the system is dead or hacked,” says Axel Kloth, founder and CTO of
Axiado.
The boot sequence has recently become a popular attack point for
hackers, because it is the initial start-up process of every digital
system, hence providing access to changing the behavior of the system to
gain complete access. Until now, developers have claimed a boot process
that provides some level of security. Nevertheless, today’s processors
fail to provide a truly secure start up since they do not authenticate
the user executing the BIOS update nor the integrity of the boot code,
and they do not guarantee that the code is free of malware or that it
has not been tampered with. In these processors, an interrupted or
compromised boot code “bricks” the device, which prevents subsequent
booting and makes the device inoperable permanently. The currently
accepted but unsecure practice of attempting to recover from bricking is
to disable the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) coprocessor. This
procedure, however, makes it possible to install malicious software into
the BIOS, resulting in either an non-secure or a possibly permanently
inoperable system.
Axiado’s boot subsystem does three things that other developers have not
been able to demonstrate:
(1) it authenticates the person or organization executing the BIOS
update, (2) authenticates (signs) the code, and (3) encrypts the code.
Due to these capabilities and Axiado’s unique architecture, attacks
against Axiado’s secure boot will not be able to penetrate the system
and alter the BIOS, and hence, not result in bricking. Furthermore,
systems that require continuous availability will benefit from
in-service upgrades of the firmware. To our knowledge, no one else has
been able to do this yet.
“What we have achieved is the foundation for a secure internet,” said
Ashok Babbar, CEO and Chairman of Axiado. “Axiado’s fully secure boot
can be deployed, for example, in financial services, manufacturing,
businesses, and data centers. It is the first one of a comprehensive set
of proactive defenses that are built in Axiado’s security platform.”
Rik Turner, an analyst at Ovum says that “if Axiado can demonstrate that
its boot is truly secure, they can claim having the primary pillar for
an impenetrable digital system.”
View a demonstration of Axiado’s secure boot at https://axiado.com/secureboot/.
About Axiado
Axiado is a fabless cybersecurity processor company securing the digital
infrastructure beyond the 1st point of intrusion™. The company has
rearchitected both the computational and networking stacks, and
developed a breakthrough cybersecurity platform from the ground up to
remove the security holes that processors and operating systems exhibit
today. Axiado's security platform comprises of a microprocessor,
firmware, OS kernel and APIs.
Press kit available at https://axiado.com/press/
Discover more at https://axiado.com
and follow us on Twitter at security@axiado.corp.
Axiado™ and Axiado logo are trademarks of Axiado Corporation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180927005178/en/