Axio : Announces Partnership with Archer to Provide Real-Time Visibility into Cyber Risk Management for Critical Infrastructure

Axio360 platform will provide a holistic view and identify financial impact of risk for Archer’s clients

Axio, a leading cyber risk management Software-as-a-Service company, today announced a strategic partnership with cybersecurity consulting firm Archer. This partnership will merge Archer’s expertise in critical infrastructure protection with the Axio360 platform and allow clients to measure cyber risk exposure in financial terms and manage their cybersecurity program from a holistic point of view.

The Axio360 platform will assist Archer’s clients in identifying cyber risks across business units and threat vectors that may not have previously been considered. The platform estimates all-in costs of exposure and evaluates how specific controls and mitigations will reduce risk.

“The Axio platform was built to fundamentally redefine how organizations solve cybersecurity problems. Our intention is to enable business-centric decision-making by putting the risk in financial terms,” said Brendan T. Fitzpatrick, Senior Vice President of Channels & Partnerships for Axio. “Our operating system aligns all key constituents and delivers clarity in real-time. This partnership with Archer allows our software to make critical infrastructure safer and more secure.”

“This partnership allows our asset owners to receive tailored recommendations from Axio and our dedicated team. For the first time, our clients will be able to measure their cybersecurity program and benchmark it across their industry peers,” stated Patrick C. Miller, Managing Partner for Archer. “This collaboration will help the overall assessment and understanding of cybersecurity risk for critical infrastructure.”

Axio360’s methodology and software empowers organizations to continuously answer the four most critical questions for cyber risk:

What’s my exposure in financial terms?

How should I manage my cyber program?

Do I have the financial ability to recover?

Where should I invest?

For more information about the Axio Partnership Program, please visit https://axio.com/partners/.

About Archer

Archer is an international security and compliance solutions provider with a focus on critical infrastructure. Archer’s consultants and staff have vast experience in critical infrastructure security and compliance in electric, oil and gas, transportation, finance, food and beverage, and many other sectors. Archer delivers solutions based on real-world experience. For more information, please visit: https://archerint.com/.

About Axio

Axio is a leading cyber risk management SaaS company and was named a 2020 Gartner Cool Vendor in Digital Risk Management. Axio believes that all organizations should have the means to solve their unique cyber risk challenges and created the Axio360 platform to deliver on that belief. Axio360 is the only methodology and software designed to empower security leaders, senior executives, and boards of directors with the ability to confidently and continuously answer the critical questions about risk. Axio360 cuts through complexity to give organizations a comprehensive view of cyber risk, and links business leaders to security leaders with a unified message, in language decision makers and management teams understand well: financial impact.

