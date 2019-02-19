Axiom Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Axiom Global Inc. today announced it has confidentially submitted a
draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and
Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public
offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the
price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The
proposed offering is subject to, among other things, completion of the
SEC review process and market conditions.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers,
solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made
in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act
of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”). This announcement is being
issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005568/en/