Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Axiom Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 09:06am EST

Axiom Global Inc. today announced it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The proposed offering is subject to, among other things, completion of the SEC review process and market conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:32aDELL TECHNOLOGIES : reveals Digital Transformation Index
AQ
09:32aCUBIC : Former Microsoft, IBM Exec Kevin Eagan to Join Cubic as SVP, Chief Digital Officer
AQ
09:32aNEC : Full-Fledged Deployment of "Trifacta Wrangler Enterprise" to Establish Environment for Utilization of Big Data
AQ
09:32aZOETIS : Thinking about buying stock in Advanced Micro Devices, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Newell Brands Inc., Walmart Stores Inc. or Zoetis?
PR
09:32aJ.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC. : to Participate in Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference
BU
09:32aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Option-trading strategies on Apple, Facebook, General Electric, Netflix, and NVIDIA
PR
09:32aDiamond CBD Books Over $200,000 in Orders in 3 Days at Tobacco Plus Expo in Las Vegas
GL
09:31aeQuest Opens Australian Diversity and Inclusion Job Posting Network
GL
09:31aHAGENS BERMAN REMINDS PROSHARES SHORT VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETF (NYSEARCA : SVXY) Investors to April 1, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Encourages Investors With Losses of $5 Million or More to Contact the Firm
GL
09:31aDR REDDY LABORATORIES : `s Laboratories gains 5% as USFDA lifts warning on Duvvada plant
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Honda to shut UK car plant in 2022 with the loss of 3,500 jobs
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : German regulator bans shorting of Wirecard as police probe reporter
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Alibaba is the force behind hit Chinese Communist Party app - sources
4WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : British supermarkets battle to secure stocks as chaotic Brexit looms
5PATAGONIA GOLD PLC : PATAGONIA GOLD : Operations Update

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.