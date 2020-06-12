Log in
Axiom Exhibiting at DIA 2020 Global Annual Meeting and Virtual Conference June 14-18, 2020

06/12/2020 | 03:07pm EDT

TORONTO, June 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services, will be a virtual exhibitor and have several delegates attending the DIA Global Annual Meeting and Virtual Conference taking place June 14-18th, 2020.

Axiom will be featured in PharmaVOICE’s annual coverage of DIA, including an interview with Axiom’s Founder and CEO, Andrew Schachter, as part of their “Editor’s Take” video series. Schachter addresses questions about the ‘new normal’ with respect to the conduct of clinical trials.

Schachter shared, “The DIA Global Meeting is a key annual event for Axiom. We first exhibited at DIA 14 years ago, in 2006. This year is indeed unique as we embark upon the event in the virtual realm. As DIA has correctly declared this to be a ‘crucial moment in the life sciences arena’ it is more important to come together as an industry in the spirit of collaboration and innovation than ever before. We are looking forward to the events at DIA and to our conversations with life science leaders.”

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics
Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: Data Management, Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15+ modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.

Contact
solutions@axiom.cc
+1.877.321.9191

PR Contact
Sarah Glofcheskie
sarahg@axiom.cc
+1.647.588.9073

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de193cd1-0595-4464-96d3-cc111d345211

Primary Logo

DIA 2020

Global Annual Meeting

© GlobeNewswire 2020
