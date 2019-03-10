Axiom Mining : 2018 Annual Report

2018 ANNUAL REPORT

AXIOM MINING ANNUAL REPORT 2018

THE COMPANY HAS PROGRESSED ITS

MINING ASPIRATION WITH APPROVAL

GRANTED TO DEVELOP AND MINE ITS SAN

JORGE TENEMENT, PART OF THE ISABEL

NICKEL PROJECT.

FIRST SHIPMENT OF ORE IS EXPECTED TO

OCCUR IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2019.

THIS ACHIEVEMENT HAS BEEN MADE

POSSIBLE BY MANY CONTRIBUTORS:

THE COMPANY'S PARTNER LANDOWNERS

AND THEIR COMMUNITIES, OUR DEDICATED

STAFF, SHAREHOLDERS, STAKEHOLDERS

AND INVESTORS IN THE COMPANY.

3 2018 HIGHLIGHTS

4 CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW

6 CEO'S REPORT

8 BOARD OF DIRECTORS

10 OPERATIONS

10 - SOLOMON ISLANDS

14 - COMMUNITY REPORT

16 - AUSTRALIA

17 SCHEDULE OF TENEMENTS

19 GROUP FINANCIAL REPORT

58 ASX ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

61 CORPORATE DIRECTORY

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The Company's 2018 Corporate Governance Statement was released to the ASX on

8 March 2019 and is available at www.axiom-mining.com

PROJECT

Mining Lease over San Jorge tenement approved by the Solomon Islands Government in September 2018 for 25 years. Construction and development ramped up at San Jorge including expansion and upgrading haulage roads, extensive upgrade of camp facilities and the construction of main stock yard for storage of nickel ore.

Axiom has reached a pivotal moment as it transitions from exploration phase to mining operations at its San Jorge, Isabel Nickel Project. There was strong interest from potential off-take and ﬁnancing parties resulting in the Company agreeing to terms with Traxys Europe SA ('Traxys'), a leading global metals and commodity trading group.

NICKEL GRADE CONTROL DRILLING GOLD / COPPER EXPLORATION DRILLING

Encouraging drill results received from the inﬁll/grade control drill program reinforcing the potential of San Jorge providing the company the opportunity to market two saleable products including saprolite and a high grade of iron (FE) limonite. West Guadalcanal Project completed its early stage ﬁeld exploration and commenced its Phase II exploration program.

STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT

Axiom's engagement with the Solomon Islands Government resulted in the Company being granted the necessary environmental, development and mining permits/lease. Landowners, shareholders and development partners played a vital role in Axiom securing a Mining Lease over the Isabel Nickel Project at San Jorge.

This is the third year in which I have had the honour of being Chairman of the Board of Axiom Mining Ltd ('Axiom' or 'the Company'). In each year of my tenure, I have reported on the signiﬁcant progress that has occurred in transitioning Axiom from a minerals explorer to a producer. With the commencement of mining imminent, I am delighted to now report that the Company is on the verge of its greatest achievement.

Comparatively few listed companies ever transition from being an explorer to a producer, so this is a major milestone. In Axiom's case, it is all the more signiﬁcant, given the hurdles it has overcome such as international competition, complex litigation, and the many challenges operating in a remote area and in a relatively uncertain mining jurisdiction. I know shareholders are aware of these hurdles as it has unfortunately been reﬂected in the value of your shares.

As you know, during 2018, we received our mining lease for the San Jorge tenement, part of the Isabel Nickel Project. This remarkable achievement was the culmination of the tireless efforts of our talented and dedicated staff at all levels and in every function of the Company.

No one better represents the work ethic of the Company and our core values of "Build. Share. Protect." than our Chief Executive Ofﬁcer, Mr Ryan Mount. He has kept us together in trying times and now that we have achieved operational status, he is steering us through the many protocols necessary to efﬁciently deliver our ﬁrst shipment of ore. But as Ryan regularly reminds me, it is his team around him that has brought about our advancement this past year as well as the much appreciated support of the landowners of San Jorge Island.

The customary landowners of San Jorge know and respect the land and their customs. Consequently, we have adopted those customs too. We pride ourselves on our ability to honour and fulﬁl their faith in us.

Equally, we thank the Solomon Islands Government and its Mines and Minerals Board for their foresight in giving us the opportunity to develop a project that will have the potential to be the largest contributor to the country's economic base.

I would also like welcome our new Director, Mr Jeffrey Markoff, who has made a signiﬁcant contribution to the Company on many levels. His international business acumen and experience has been a welcome and rewarding addition to our board meetings.

AXIOM MINING ANNUAL REPORT 2018

Likely developments and expected results

ce s to

In the opinion of the Directors it may prejudice the interests of the Company to provide additional information in relation to the future developments and business strategies of the operations of the Company and the expected results of those operations in subsequent ﬁnancial years.

Environmental regulation

The Group is subject to signiﬁcant environmental regulation with respect to its operational activities. The Group aims to ensure that the appropriate standard of environmental care is achieved, and in doing so, that it is aware of and is in compliance with all environmental legislation. The Directors

THERE ARE A NUMBER OF CHALLENGES THAT LIE AHEAD, NOT THE LEAST OF WHICH IS of the Company are not aware of any breach of

old ine u ed ce m

enviroEnXmPeAnNtaDlIlNeGgisTlaHtEioCnOfoMr PthAeNyYe'aSr MunINdIeNr GreOviPeEwR. ATIONS TO OTHER TENEMENT AREAS IN THE ISABEL

NICKEL PROJECT AS WE STRIVE TO DELIVER WORLD CLASS OUTCOMES IN THE REGION.

Auditors

I AM CONFIDENT THAT THE COMPANY WILL MEET THESE CHALLENGES AND WILL

Zenith CPA Limited retires and a resolutioEnXfCoEr EthDeALL EXPECTATIONS. reappointment as auditor of the Company will be proposed at the forthcoming general meeting.

Other transactions with KMP and their related parties

He is also passionate about our core values of "Build. Share.

Apart from the transactions disclosed in Note 24(c)

Protect." and signiﬁcantly has become the Company's to the consolidated ﬁnancial statements, there were largest shareholder.

no other transactions conducted between the Group anAds thKeMcoPmmoerntchemeiernrteolfamteindingpaanrdtﬁiersst,shreiplmaetinnt gof tooreedqrauwistyn,ear, cowmelpooeknfsorawtaiordnwaitnhdgrleoaatrneso, lvthe ant dwaentriecipcaotionnd. ucted other than in accordance with normal employee, cuTshetolamstethrroeer yseuarpsphlaiever breelantaiovnersyhriepwsarodingt exrpmersiencoe,more faevsopuecrialblyleovtehrsaeneintghoa sveryremaostivoanteadbelxyeceuxtipveemctaendaguemnednetr artmea'ms olevenrcgotmhedeevearlyinogbstawcliethalounngrtehleawteady, pbuetrtshoe ntims.e has come to step down as your Chairman and Director. Accordingly,

I will retire at the forthcoming AGM in March. I have a tremendous Indemniﬁcation of ofﬁcers and auditors sense of pride in the achievements of the Company during Dmuryintegnutrheeanﬁdnlaoonkcfioarwl yaerdatro, AthxieomCcomntipnuainngytopbauidildaon insurance premium in respect of a contract insuring Directors and these in the future.

ned the

ofﬁcers against liability of arising from claims brought agThaeinresatrtehaenmuminbedriovfidchuaalllelyngoesr tjhoaintltielyawhehadil,enpotetrhfeorming seleravsitcoefswhfoicrh tihs exCpaondminpgathneyC, oamnpdanayg'samininsintgeoxppereantiosness relating thteo roethtoer, tienneamcecnot radreans cinethwe iItshabtehl eNicCkoelmPrpojaecntya'swceonstitution. Instaricvecotordealinvecrewowrlidthclacsos moumtcoemrcesiainl pthrearcetgicioen., Itahme insurance pocolincﬁydepnrtothaitbtihtes Cdoimscplaonsyuwriell moefeththeesaemchoaullenntgoesf tahnde wpilrlemium anexdcetehdeanll aextpuercetaatinonds.the amount of the liability covered.

nt

Lastly, I would like to thank shareholders for their patience and ThsuisppDoritreancdtoI rloso'kRfoerpwaorrdttoisthseigﬁnrset dshipnmaecntcoofrodreanwchiech is wjiuthst aroruensdotlhueticoonrnoerf. the Board of Directors.

Chairman

29 December 2017

AXIOM MINING LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2017

21