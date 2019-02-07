|
Axiom Mining : Appendix 3B
02/07/2019 | 12:55am EST
1.5Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement
Name of entity
AXIOM MINING LIMITED
ARBN 119 698 770
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
1,651,619
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Ordinary shares issued as a result of the conversion of 50,000 Convertible Notes (Notes) totalling $83,242 at a conversion price of $0.05040 per share. Shares issued pursuant to shareholder approval under resolution 3 at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of 15 February 2018.
4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
1.
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
5 Issue price or consideration
Conversion shares issued will rank pari passu with existing fully paid ordinary shares.
$83,242
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Ordinary shares are issued as partial conversion of Notes issue pursuant to the Agreement announced 16 June 2017 and further amended on 25 October 2017. Funds are used for exploration, development and mining activities in Solomon Islands and for general working capital requirements.
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Yes
15 February 2018
6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
Nil
6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
Nil
6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
Nil
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
Nil
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
Nil
6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
n/a
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
7 +Issue dates
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
Under 7.1 -
29,749,689
Under 7.1A - 5,029,703
6 February 2019
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX
(including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
|
Number
|
+Class
|
468,818,101
|
Ordinary Shares (AVQ)
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX
(including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
|
Number
|
+Class
|
697,763
20,530,835 1,000,000 30,305,561 30,305,561 30,305,561 30,305,561
142,753,079
450,000
1,353,002
1,353,002
|
Unlisted Hong Kong Shares
Unlisted Options: Exerciseable at 20 cents each Expiring 30.06.19 Exercisable at 16 cents each Expiring 7.05.20 Exercisable at 30 cents each expiring 30.3.26 Exercisable at 40 cents each expiring 30.3.26 Exercisable at 50 cents each expiring 30.3.26 Exercisable at 60 cents each expiring 30.3.26
Total Unlisted Options
Unlisted Performance Rights:
Vesting subject to performance conditions.
Convertible Notes:
(In accordance with terms of Convertible Note Agreement of 16 June 2017)
Convertible Notes not yet Converted
Total Convertible Notes
Dividend policy (in the case of a
n/a
10 trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
|
|