Axiom Mining : Appendix 3B

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Ordinary shares issued as a result of the conversion of 50,000 Convertible Notes (Notes) totalling $83,242 at a conversion price of $0.05040 per share. Shares issued pursuant to shareholder approval under resolution 3 at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of 15 February 2018.