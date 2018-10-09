Axiom Mining : Capital raising transaction for up to $2.5 million

Axiom Mining Limited

ARBN 119 698 770

Ngossi, Honiara Solomon Islands

Level 6, 15 Astor Terrace

Brisbane QLD 4000

Australia

T + 61 7 3319 4100contact@axiom-mining.com www.axiom-mining.com

9 October 2018

Capital raising transaction for $2.5 million

Axiom Mining Limited ('Axiom' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that it has raised $2.5 million from sophisticated and professional investors, including $500,000 from two of its directors.

Axiom CEO Mr Ryan Mount said, "We have made excellent progress during the initial construction stages of the San Jorge mine. This new capital allows us to continue the exciting momentum generated by our mine development team. At the same time, it also allows for us to efficiently finalise negotiations with potential off-takers."

Transaction details:

- Private placement of shares at $0.10 per share with a 1 for 2 attaching option;

- Attaching options will be unlisted with an exercise price of $0.20 and an expiry of 30 June 2019;

- Director participation is subject to shareholder approval.

This announcement ends the Trading Halt of the Company's securities on the ASX.

For enquiries, please contact:

Email: contact@axiom-mining.com

ENDS

About Axiom Mining Limited

Axiom Mining Limited focuses on tapping into the resource potential within the mineral-rich Pacific Rim. Through dedication to forging strong bonds and relationships with the local communities and governments where we operate, Axiom Mining has built a diversified portfolio of exploration tenements in the Asia-Pacific region. This includes a majority interest in part of the Isabel Nickel Project in the*lSaolsomt opnaIsglanedsfoanod theigrhlyspirtosspoecntivethgoisld, lsiinlveer *and copper tenements in Solomon Islands and North Queensland, Australia. Axiom Mining is listed on the ASX.

For more information on Axiom Mining, please visit www.axiom-mining.com

Disclaimer

Statements in this document that are forward-looking and involve numerous risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results are based on the Company's current beliefs and assumptions regarding a large number of factors affecting its business, some of which may be outside the Company's control. There can be no assurance that (i) the Company has correctly measured or identified all of the factors affecting its business or their extent or likely impact; (ii) the publicly available information with respect to these factors on which the Company's analysis is based is complete or accurate; (iii) the Company's analysis is correct; or (iv) the Company's strategy, which is based in part on this analysis, will be successful.