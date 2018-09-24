Axiom Mining : Cleansing Statement

Axiom Mining Limited
ARBN 119 698 770
Level 6, 15 Astor Terrace
Brisbane, QLD 4000
Australia
T + 61 7 3319 4100contact@axiom-mining.comwww.axiom-mining.com
24 September 2018
Company Announcements Office ASX Limited
Exchange Centre
Level 4, 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000
CLEANSING STATEMENT
NOTICE UNDER SECTION 708A OF THE CORPORATIONS ACT 2001
Axiom Mining Limited ('the Company') issued 7,912,722 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company on conversion of Convertible Notes pursuant to the Convertible Note Agreement outlined in the Company's announcement of 16 June 2017.
As required under section 708A(6) of the Corporations Act 2001 ('Act'), the Company gives notice that:
1 The securities were issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Act.
2 This notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Act.
3 As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
4 As at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information as defined in section 708A (7) and section 708A (8) of the Act which is required to be disclosed by the Company.
An Appendix 3B reflecting the revised capital structure following the issue was released on 24 September 2018.
Yours faithfully
Brent Hofman Local Agent
