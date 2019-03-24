Log in
Axiom Mining : Entitlement Offer Update - ASIC Interim Stop Order

03/24/2019 | 07:10pm EDT

Axiom Mining Limited

ARBN 119 698 770

Ngossi Road, Honiara PO BOX 845, Honiara

Solomon Islands

Level 6, 15 Astor Terrace

Brisbane QLD 4000

Australia

T + 61 7 3319 4100contact@axiom-mining.comwww.axiom-mining.com

25 March 2019

Company Announcements Office ASX Limited

Exchange Centre

Level 4, 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

ENTITLEMENT OFFER UPDATE -

ASIC INTERIM STOP ORDER

Axiom Mining Limited (Company) advises that after market close on 22 March 2019 the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) issued an interim stop order in respect of the Company's Prospectus and Supplementary Prospectus dated 21 February 2019 and 8 March 2019 respectively (Disclosure Documents).

ASIC has sought further information about why the Company has commenced mining operations despite the disclosed risks.

While the interim stop order remains in place, offers or invitations under the Disclosure Documents are suspended and no shares or options will be issued in connection with them.

In the meantime, the Company's operations and mining of the San Jorge nickel mine continue with vigour towards the first shipment of nickel ore.

Yours faithfully

Brent Hofman Local Agent

Disclaimer

Axiom Mining Limited published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2019 23:09:05 UTC
