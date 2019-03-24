Axiom Mining : Entitlement Offer Update - ASIC Interim Stop Order

Axiom Mining Limited

25 March 2019

ENTITLEMENT OFFER UPDATE -

ASIC INTERIM STOP ORDER

Axiom Mining Limited (Company) advises that after market close on 22 March 2019 the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) issued an interim stop order in respect of the Company's Prospectus and Supplementary Prospectus dated 21 February 2019 and 8 March 2019 respectively (Disclosure Documents).

ASIC has sought further information about why the Company has commenced mining operations despite the disclosed risks.

While the interim stop order remains in place, offers or invitations under the Disclosure Documents are suspended and no shares or options will be issued in connection with them.

In the meantime, the Company's operations and mining of the San Jorge nickel mine continue with vigour towards the first shipment of nickel ore.

Yours faithfully

Brent Hofman Local Agent