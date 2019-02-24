Log in
Axiom Mining : Further drill results at San Jorge Island

02/24/2019 | 10:57pm EST

Axiom Mining Limited

ARBN 119 698 770

Ngossi Road, Honiara

Solomon Islands

Level 6, 15 Astor Terrace

Brisbane QLD 4000

Australia

T + 61 7 3319 4100contact@axiom-mining.comwww.axiom-mining.com

25 February 2019

Further drill results at San Jorge Island, Isabel Nickel Project

  • Encouraging grades of saprolite continue to reinforce potential of San Jorge.

  • Drilling also continues to confirm high iron (Fe) limonite directly above the higher nickel (Ni) grade saprolite providing for a revision of the economic potential of the deposit.

  • Target product for shipment (average):

    - Saprolite ~ 1.55% Ni

    - Overlying Hi Fe Limonite ~ 48% Fe and ~0.9% Ni.

  • Example of significant intercepts of saprolite & overlying Hi Fe limonite in recent drilling:

Saprolite

Hi Fe Limonite

Drill Hole

9.5m @ 1.78% Ni from 7.9m

4.6m @ 0.91% Ni 49.1% Fe from 1.8m

SJ-212

6.4m @ 1.60% Ni from 8.6m

4.5m @ 1.26% Ni 48.7% Fe from 4.1m

SJ-208

4.3m @ 2.21% Ni from 7.6m

4.5m @ 0.93% Ni 49.1% Fe from 1.8m

SJ-217

4.0m @ 1.68% Ni from 10.0m

4.0m @ 1.04% Ni 48.3% Fe from 4.0m

SJ-244

Figure 1. San Jorge drilling highlights to date, results for 105 of ~280 holes drilled to date at 25 x 25m spacing in two target areas for initial shipments. > 1.4% Ni cut-off and 1m thickness for saprolite, 0.6% Ni cut-off and > 48% Fe 2m thickness for HiFe limonite.

Axiom Mining Limited ('Axiom') CEO Mr Ryan Mount said, "These results continue to reinforce our confidence in the San Jorge nickel deposit. Preparations are now well advanced for our first commercial shipment of ore due next month.

"Our team have done an exceptional job in some tough conditions. The results have us very excited about delivering a quality product into the market with Axiom and the Solomon Islands to very soon make its mark in the nickel industry."

Kolosori 36km2

Licence issued to another company(s); High Court

Application pending subject to prcoocuertepdroincgeesduinngsder consideration

Figure 2. Map showing location of the San Jorge Mining Lease, Kolosori & Tenement D, which make up the Isabel Nickel Project

Recent Drill Intercepts

Hole ID

Saprolite intersection

Limonite intersection

Easting

Northing

RL (m)

EOH (m)

SJ-206

*

5.5m @ 0.97% Ni 49.4% Fe from 2.6m

572800

9059521

202.0

13.8

SJ-207

*

3.9m @ 0.88% Ni 49.4% Fe from 2.6m

572875

9059525

195.0

13

SJ-208

6.4m @ 1.6% Ni from 8.6m

4.5m @ 1.26% Ni 48.7% Fe from 4.1m

572827

9059550

198.0

20.8

SJ-209

2.8m @ 1.59% Ni from 7.8m

*

572850

9059572

196.0

16

SJ-210

3.9m @ 1.52%

Ni from 9m

3m @ 1.05% Ni 49.1%

Fe from 1.5m

572809

9059571

198.0

15

SJ-211

3m @ 1.63% Ni from 6m

4.2m @ 1.04% Ni 48.7% Fe from 1.8m

572776

9059603

196.0

14.5

SJ-212

9.5m @ 1.78% Ni from 7.9m

4.6m @ 0.91% Ni 49.1% Fe from 1.8m

572785

9059575

201.0

17.8

SJ-213

*

3.3m @ 1.02% Ni 49%

Fe from 4.4m

572829

9059600

193.0

13.5

SJ-214

*

3m @ 0.87% Ni 49.3%

Fe from 1.8m

572752

9059625

203.0

10

SJ-215

1.2m @ 1.41% Ni from 6.3m

5.1m @ 0.9% Ni 49%

Fe from 1.2m

572779

9059628

195.0

9.4

SJ-216

*

*

572833

9059622

196.0

7.4

SJ-217

4.3m @ 2.21% Ni from 7.6m

4.5m @ 0.93% Ni 49.1% Fe from 1.8m

572776

9059650

192.0

11.9

SJ-218

1.3m @ 2.04% Ni from 7.7m

4.2m @ 0.82% Ni 49.7% Fe from 1.5m

572856

9059627

187.0

11.8

SJ-219

*

3.8m @ 0.75% Ni 49.7% Fe from 3m

572756

9059673

194.0

11.4

SJ-220

*

*

572880

9059650

187.0

11

SJ-221

*

4.3m @ 1.02% Ni 48.8% Fe from 1.8m

572800

9059670

214.0

10.5

SJ-222

*

3.3m @ 0.99% Ni 49.1% Fe from 4.4m

572902

9059626

184.0

10.5

SJ-223

1.2m @ 1.6% Ni from 12m

4.1m @ 1.02% Ni 49.6% Fe from 1.8m

572775

9059550

210.0

15.1

SJ-227

1m @ 1.58% Ni from 6.7m

4.4m @ 1.06% Ni 49.2% Fe from 2.3m

572775

9059351

213.0

9.3

SJ-228

1.6m @ 1.72% Ni from 5.7m

*

572775

9059325

219.0

21.2

SJ-229

1.1m @ 1.44% Ni from 4.9m

3.4m @ 0.8% Ni 48.6%

Fe from 1.5m

572800

9059325

220.0

8.1

SJ-231

*

3.6m @ 0.9% Ni 49.6%

Fe from 2.1m

572827

9059321

208.0

7.4

SJ-232

*

4.2m @ 0.85% Ni 49.5% Fe from 1.8m

572777

9059452

216.0

14.3

SJ-233

1m @ 1.6% Ni from 4.9m

2.1m @ 0.75% Ni 49.6% Fe from 1.5m

572843

9059324

208.0

9.3

SJ-234

2.2m @ 1.62%

Ni from 5m

3m @ 0.82% Ni 49%

Fe from 2m

572875

9059325

216.0

7.9

SJ-235

*

*

572929

9059551

185.0

16

SJ-236

*

*

572875

9059300

219.0

5.1

SJ-237

2.4m @ 1.65%

Ni from 9m

5m @ 0.74% Ni 48.5%

Fe from 2m

572850

9059375

218.0

15

Hole ID

Saprolite intersection

Limonite intersection

Easting

Northing

RL (m)

EOH (m)

SJ-239

*

*

572875

9059550

198.0

16.2

SJ-240

*

4m @ 0.89% Ni 48.7%

Fe from 2m

572875

9059574

192.0

13.2

SJ-241

*

2m @ 0.86% Ni 48.4%

Fe from 3m

572828

9059350

212.0

8.7

SJ-242

1m @ 1.65% Ni from 10m

7m @ 1.01% Ni 49.3%

Fe from 2m

572854

9059525

200.0

13.8

SJ-243

4m @ 1.73% Ni from 6m

*

572824

9059373

212.0

15.3

SJ-244

4m @ 1.68% Ni from 10m

4m @ 1.04% Ni 48.3%

Fe from 4m

572827

9059498

202.0

19.6

SJ-245

1.2m @ 1.41%

Ni from 9m

5m @ 0.75% Ni 48.6%

Fe from 2m

572798

9059374

211.0

11.2

SJ-248

3.9m @ 1.76% Ni from 10.5m

*

572756

9059400

213.0

19.4

SJ-249

1m @ 1.74% Ni from 9m

4m @ 0.9% Ni 49.1%

Fe from 4m

572859

9059601

209.0

17.5

SJ-251

*

7m @ 0.96% Ni 49.4%

Fe from 3m

572879

9059500

198.0

11.5

SJ-253

1.8m @ 1.55% Ni from 8.7m

*

572725

9059375

197.0

11.6

Saprolite: 1.4% Ni cut-off and 1m thickness

Hi Fe Limonite: 1.6% Ni cut-off and 48% Fe 2m thickness.

Co-ordinates: Zone WGS84 UTM 57S, initial handheld GPS coordinates awaiting update from final survey *No significant intercepts at defined criteria (commonly at border of mineralisation defining extent).

Appendix: JORC Table 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling techniques

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representation and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.

Currently utilising NQ single tube core in sampled intervals.

Handheld XRF analysers were used in field for initial analysis to guide site geologist or field assistants in deciding to end the hole.

Samples were collected generally at 1.0m interval. In changes in geology a range of intervals from 0.5 m minimum to 1.3 m maximum.

In recent drilling half core samples were sent to the laboratory for both High Fe limonite and mineralised saprolite zones, overburden, and bedrock intervals.

Drilling techniques

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).

NQ single tube drilling by tungsten carbide and PCD bits employing light weight skid mounted drilling rigs commonly used in laterite drilling with little water use.

Holes were drilled vertically through the limonite and saprolite zones into underlying basement.

Drill sample recovery

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.

NQ coring was by single tube to maximise core recovery using steel splits to improve sample quality.

Average sample recovery can exceed 100% due to soft rock drilling with no water circulation where the "cuttings" can also report to the core barrel.

Axiom has implemented a dry drilling technique in the top limonite zone and a low water technique in lower saprolite zone-bringing average recoveries to more than 99%.

Disclaimer

Axiom Mining Limited published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 03:56:08 UTC
