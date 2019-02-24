Axiom Mining : Further drill results at San Jorge Island

Axiom Mining Limited

25 February 2019

Further drill results at San Jorge Island, Isabel Nickel Project

 Encouraging grades of saprolite continue to reinforce potential of San Jorge.

 Drilling also continues to confirm high iron (Fe) limonite directly above the higher nickel (Ni) grade saprolite providing for a revision of the economic potential of the deposit.

 Target product for shipment (average): - Saprolite ~ 1.55% Ni - Overlying Hi Fe Limonite ~ 48% Fe and ~0.9% Ni.

 Example of significant intercepts of saprolite & overlying Hi Fe limonite in recent drilling:

Saprolite Hi Fe Limonite Drill Hole 9.5m @ 1.78% Ni from 7.9m 4.6m @ 0.91% Ni 49.1% Fe from 1.8m SJ-212 6.4m @ 1.60% Ni from 8.6m 4.5m @ 1.26% Ni 48.7% Fe from 4.1m SJ-208 4.3m @ 2.21% Ni from 7.6m 4.5m @ 0.93% Ni 49.1% Fe from 1.8m SJ-217 4.0m @ 1.68% Ni from 10.0m 4.0m @ 1.04% Ni 48.3% Fe from 4.0m SJ-244

Figure 1. San Jorge drilling highlights to date, results for 105 of ~280 holes drilled to date at 25 x 25m spacing in two target areas for initial shipments. > 1.4% Ni cut-off and ≥ 1m thickness for saprolite, 0.6% Ni cut-off and > 48% Fe ≥ 2m thickness for HiFe limonite.

Axiom Mining Limited ('Axiom') CEO Mr Ryan Mount said, "These results continue to reinforce our confidence in the San Jorge nickel deposit. Preparations are now well advanced for our first commercial shipment of ore due next month.

"Our team have done an exceptional job in some tough conditions. The results have us very excited about delivering a quality product into the market with Axiom and the Solomon Islands to very soon make its mark in the nickel industry."

Figure 2. Map showing location of the San Jorge Mining Lease, Kolosori & Tenement D, which make up the Isabel Nickel Project

Recent Drill Intercepts

Hole ID Saprolite intersection Limonite intersection Easting Northing RL (m) EOH (m) SJ-206 * 5.5m @ 0.97% Ni 49.4% Fe from 2.6m 572800 9059521 202.0 13.8 SJ-207 * 3.9m @ 0.88% Ni 49.4% Fe from 2.6m 572875 9059525 195.0 13 SJ-208 6.4m @ 1.6% Ni from 8.6m 4.5m @ 1.26% Ni 48.7% Fe from 4.1m 572827 9059550 198.0 20.8 SJ-209 2.8m @ 1.59% Ni from 7.8m * 572850 9059572 196.0 16 SJ-210 3.9m @ 1.52% Ni from 9m 3m @ 1.05% Ni 49.1% Fe from 1.5m 572809 9059571 198.0 15 SJ-211 3m @ 1.63% Ni from 6m 4.2m @ 1.04% Ni 48.7% Fe from 1.8m 572776 9059603 196.0 14.5 SJ-212 9.5m @ 1.78% Ni from 7.9m 4.6m @ 0.91% Ni 49.1% Fe from 1.8m 572785 9059575 201.0 17.8 SJ-213 * 3.3m @ 1.02% Ni 49% Fe from 4.4m 572829 9059600 193.0 13.5 SJ-214 * 3m @ 0.87% Ni 49.3% Fe from 1.8m 572752 9059625 203.0 10 SJ-215 1.2m @ 1.41% Ni from 6.3m 5.1m @ 0.9% Ni 49% Fe from 1.2m 572779 9059628 195.0 9.4 SJ-216 * * 572833 9059622 196.0 7.4 SJ-217 4.3m @ 2.21% Ni from 7.6m 4.5m @ 0.93% Ni 49.1% Fe from 1.8m 572776 9059650 192.0 11.9 SJ-218 1.3m @ 2.04% Ni from 7.7m 4.2m @ 0.82% Ni 49.7% Fe from 1.5m 572856 9059627 187.0 11.8 SJ-219 * 3.8m @ 0.75% Ni 49.7% Fe from 3m 572756 9059673 194.0 11.4 SJ-220 * * 572880 9059650 187.0 11 SJ-221 * 4.3m @ 1.02% Ni 48.8% Fe from 1.8m 572800 9059670 214.0 10.5 SJ-222 * 3.3m @ 0.99% Ni 49.1% Fe from 4.4m 572902 9059626 184.0 10.5 SJ-223 1.2m @ 1.6% Ni from 12m 4.1m @ 1.02% Ni 49.6% Fe from 1.8m 572775 9059550 210.0 15.1 SJ-227 1m @ 1.58% Ni from 6.7m 4.4m @ 1.06% Ni 49.2% Fe from 2.3m 572775 9059351 213.0 9.3 SJ-228 1.6m @ 1.72% Ni from 5.7m * 572775 9059325 219.0 21.2 SJ-229 1.1m @ 1.44% Ni from 4.9m 3.4m @ 0.8% Ni 48.6% Fe from 1.5m 572800 9059325 220.0 8.1 SJ-231 * 3.6m @ 0.9% Ni 49.6% Fe from 2.1m 572827 9059321 208.0 7.4 SJ-232 * 4.2m @ 0.85% Ni 49.5% Fe from 1.8m 572777 9059452 216.0 14.3 SJ-233 1m @ 1.6% Ni from 4.9m 2.1m @ 0.75% Ni 49.6% Fe from 1.5m 572843 9059324 208.0 9.3 SJ-234 2.2m @ 1.62% Ni from 5m 3m @ 0.82% Ni 49% Fe from 2m 572875 9059325 216.0 7.9 SJ-235 * * 572929 9059551 185.0 16 SJ-236 * * 572875 9059300 219.0 5.1 SJ-237 2.4m @ 1.65% Ni from 9m 5m @ 0.74% Ni 48.5% Fe from 2m 572850 9059375 218.0 15 Hole ID Saprolite intersection Limonite intersection Easting Northing RL (m) EOH (m) SJ-239 * * 572875 9059550 198.0 16.2 SJ-240 * 4m @ 0.89% Ni 48.7% Fe from 2m 572875 9059574 192.0 13.2 SJ-241 * 2m @ 0.86% Ni 48.4% Fe from 3m 572828 9059350 212.0 8.7 SJ-242 1m @ 1.65% Ni from 10m 7m @ 1.01% Ni 49.3% Fe from 2m 572854 9059525 200.0 13.8 SJ-243 4m @ 1.73% Ni from 6m * 572824 9059373 212.0 15.3 SJ-244 4m @ 1.68% Ni from 10m 4m @ 1.04% Ni 48.3% Fe from 4m 572827 9059498 202.0 19.6 SJ-245 1.2m @ 1.41% Ni from 9m 5m @ 0.75% Ni 48.6% Fe from 2m 572798 9059374 211.0 11.2 SJ-248 3.9m @ 1.76% Ni from 10.5m * 572756 9059400 213.0 19.4 SJ-249 1m @ 1.74% Ni from 9m 4m @ 0.9% Ni 49.1% Fe from 4m 572859 9059601 209.0 17.5 SJ-251 * 7m @ 0.96% Ni 49.4% Fe from 3m 572879 9059500 198.0 11.5 SJ-253 1.8m @ 1.55% Ni from 8.7m * 572725 9059375 197.0 11.6

Saprolite: 1.4% Ni cut-off and ≥ 1m thickness

Hi Fe Limonite: 1.6% Ni cut-off and 48% Fe ≥ 2m thickness.

Co-ordinates: Zone WGS84 UTM 57S, initial handheld GPS coordinates awaiting update from final survey *No significant intercepts at defined criteria (commonly at border of mineralisation defining extent).

Appendix: JORC Table 1

Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)