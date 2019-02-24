Axiom Mining : Further drill results at San Jorge Island

Axiom Mining Limited
ARBN 119 698 770
Ngossi Road, Honiara
Solomon Islands
Level 6, 15 Astor Terrace
Brisbane QLD 4000
Australia
T + 61 7 3319 4100contact@axiom-mining.comwww.axiom-mining.com
25 February 2019
Further drill results at San Jorge Island, Isabel Nickel Project
-
Encouraging grades of saprolite continue to reinforce potential of San Jorge.
-
Drilling also continues to confirm high iron (Fe) limonite directly above the higher nickel (Ni) grade saprolite providing for a revision of the economic potential of the deposit.
-
Target product for shipment (average):
- Saprolite ~ 1.55% Ni
- Overlying Hi Fe Limonite ~ 48% Fe and ~0.9% Ni.
-
Example of significant intercepts of saprolite & overlying Hi Fe limonite in recent drilling:
|
Saprolite
|
Hi Fe Limonite
|
Drill Hole
|
9.5m @ 1.78% Ni from 7.9m
|
4.6m @ 0.91% Ni 49.1% Fe from 1.8m
|
SJ-212
|
6.4m @ 1.60% Ni from 8.6m
|
4.5m @ 1.26% Ni 48.7% Fe from 4.1m
|
SJ-208
|
4.3m @ 2.21% Ni from 7.6m
|
4.5m @ 0.93% Ni 49.1% Fe from 1.8m
|
SJ-217
|
4.0m @ 1.68% Ni from 10.0m
|
4.0m @ 1.04% Ni 48.3% Fe from 4.0m
|
SJ-244
Figure 1. San Jorge drilling highlights to date, results for 105 of ~280 holes drilled to date at 25 x 25m spacing in two target areas for initial shipments. > 1.4% Ni cut-off and ≥ 1m thickness for saprolite, 0.6% Ni cut-off and > 48% Fe ≥ 2m thickness for HiFe limonite.
Axiom Mining Limited ('Axiom') CEO Mr Ryan Mount said, "These results continue to reinforce our confidence in the San Jorge nickel deposit. Preparations are now well advanced for our first commercial shipment of ore due next month.
"Our team have done an exceptional job in some tough conditions. The results have us very excited about delivering a quality product into the market with Axiom and the Solomon Islands to very soon make its mark in the nickel industry."
Kolosori 36km2
Licence issued to another company(s); High Court
Application pending subject to prcoocuertepdroincgeesduinngsder consideration
Figure 2. Map showing location of the San Jorge Mining Lease, Kolosori & Tenement D, which make up the Isabel Nickel Project
Recent Drill Intercepts
|
Hole ID
|
Saprolite intersection
|
Limonite intersection
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL (m)
|
EOH (m)
|
SJ-206
|
*
|
5.5m @ 0.97% Ni 49.4% Fe from 2.6m
|
572800
|
9059521
|
202.0
|
13.8
|
SJ-207
|
*
|
3.9m @ 0.88% Ni 49.4% Fe from 2.6m
|
572875
|
9059525
|
195.0
|
13
|
SJ-208
|
6.4m @ 1.6% Ni from 8.6m
|
4.5m @ 1.26% Ni 48.7% Fe from 4.1m
|
572827
|
9059550
|
198.0
|
20.8
|
SJ-209
|
2.8m @ 1.59% Ni from 7.8m
|
*
|
572850
|
9059572
|
196.0
|
16
|
SJ-210
|
3.9m @ 1.52%
Ni from 9m
|
3m @ 1.05% Ni 49.1%
Fe from 1.5m
|
572809
|
9059571
|
198.0
|
15
|
SJ-211
|
3m @ 1.63% Ni from 6m
|
4.2m @ 1.04% Ni 48.7% Fe from 1.8m
|
572776
|
9059603
|
196.0
|
14.5
|
SJ-212
|
9.5m @ 1.78% Ni from 7.9m
|
4.6m @ 0.91% Ni 49.1% Fe from 1.8m
|
572785
|
9059575
|
201.0
|
17.8
|
SJ-213
|
*
|
3.3m @ 1.02% Ni 49%
Fe from 4.4m
|
572829
|
9059600
|
193.0
|
13.5
|
SJ-214
|
*
|
3m @ 0.87% Ni 49.3%
Fe from 1.8m
|
572752
|
9059625
|
203.0
|
10
|
SJ-215
|
1.2m @ 1.41% Ni from 6.3m
|
5.1m @ 0.9% Ni 49%
Fe from 1.2m
|
572779
|
9059628
|
195.0
|
9.4
|
SJ-216
|
*
|
*
|
572833
|
9059622
|
196.0
|
7.4
|
SJ-217
|
4.3m @ 2.21% Ni from 7.6m
|
4.5m @ 0.93% Ni 49.1% Fe from 1.8m
|
572776
|
9059650
|
192.0
|
11.9
|
SJ-218
|
1.3m @ 2.04% Ni from 7.7m
|
4.2m @ 0.82% Ni 49.7% Fe from 1.5m
|
572856
|
9059627
|
187.0
|
11.8
|
SJ-219
|
*
|
3.8m @ 0.75% Ni 49.7% Fe from 3m
|
572756
|
9059673
|
194.0
|
11.4
|
SJ-220
|
*
|
*
|
572880
|
9059650
|
187.0
|
11
|
SJ-221
|
*
|
4.3m @ 1.02% Ni 48.8% Fe from 1.8m
|
572800
|
9059670
|
214.0
|
10.5
|
SJ-222
|
*
|
3.3m @ 0.99% Ni 49.1% Fe from 4.4m
|
572902
|
9059626
|
184.0
|
10.5
|
SJ-223
|
1.2m @ 1.6% Ni from 12m
|
4.1m @ 1.02% Ni 49.6% Fe from 1.8m
|
572775
|
9059550
|
210.0
|
15.1
|
SJ-227
|
1m @ 1.58% Ni from 6.7m
|
4.4m @ 1.06% Ni 49.2% Fe from 2.3m
|
572775
|
9059351
|
213.0
|
9.3
|
SJ-228
|
1.6m @ 1.72% Ni from 5.7m
|
*
|
572775
|
9059325
|
219.0
|
21.2
|
SJ-229
|
1.1m @ 1.44% Ni from 4.9m
|
3.4m @ 0.8% Ni 48.6%
Fe from 1.5m
|
572800
|
9059325
|
220.0
|
8.1
|
SJ-231
|
*
|
3.6m @ 0.9% Ni 49.6%
Fe from 2.1m
|
572827
|
9059321
|
208.0
|
7.4
|
SJ-232
|
*
|
4.2m @ 0.85% Ni 49.5% Fe from 1.8m
|
572777
|
9059452
|
216.0
|
14.3
|
SJ-233
|
1m @ 1.6% Ni from 4.9m
|
2.1m @ 0.75% Ni 49.6% Fe from 1.5m
|
572843
|
9059324
|
208.0
|
9.3
|
SJ-234
|
2.2m @ 1.62%
Ni from 5m
|
3m @ 0.82% Ni 49%
Fe from 2m
|
572875
|
9059325
|
216.0
|
7.9
|
SJ-235
|
*
|
*
|
572929
|
9059551
|
185.0
|
16
|
SJ-236
|
*
|
*
|
572875
|
9059300
|
219.0
|
5.1
|
SJ-237
|
2.4m @ 1.65%
Ni from 9m
|
5m @ 0.74% Ni 48.5%
Fe from 2m
|
572850
|
9059375
|
218.0
|
15
|
Hole ID
|
Saprolite intersection
|
Limonite intersection
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
RL (m)
|
EOH (m)
|
SJ-239
|
*
|
*
|
572875
|
9059550
|
198.0
|
16.2
|
SJ-240
|
*
|
4m @ 0.89% Ni 48.7%
Fe from 2m
|
572875
|
9059574
|
192.0
|
13.2
|
SJ-241
|
*
|
2m @ 0.86% Ni 48.4%
Fe from 3m
|
572828
|
9059350
|
212.0
|
8.7
|
SJ-242
|
1m @ 1.65% Ni from 10m
|
7m @ 1.01% Ni 49.3%
Fe from 2m
|
572854
|
9059525
|
200.0
|
13.8
|
SJ-243
|
4m @ 1.73% Ni from 6m
|
*
|
572824
|
9059373
|
212.0
|
15.3
|
SJ-244
|
4m @ 1.68% Ni from 10m
|
4m @ 1.04% Ni 48.3%
Fe from 4m
|
572827
|
9059498
|
202.0
|
19.6
|
SJ-245
|
1.2m @ 1.41%
Ni from 9m
|
5m @ 0.75% Ni 48.6%
Fe from 2m
|
572798
|
9059374
|
211.0
|
11.2
|
SJ-248
|
3.9m @ 1.76% Ni from 10.5m
|
*
|
572756
|
9059400
|
213.0
|
19.4
|
SJ-249
|
1m @ 1.74% Ni from 9m
|
4m @ 0.9% Ni 49.1%
Fe from 4m
|
572859
|
9059601
|
209.0
|
17.5
|
SJ-251
|
*
|
7m @ 0.96% Ni 49.4%
Fe from 3m
|
572879
|
9059500
|
198.0
|
11.5
|
SJ-253
|
1.8m @ 1.55% Ni from 8.7m
|
*
|
572725
|
9059375
|
197.0
|
11.6
Saprolite: 1.4% Ni cut-off and ≥ 1m thickness
Hi Fe Limonite: 1.6% Ni cut-off and 48% Fe ≥ 2m thickness.
Co-ordinates: Zone WGS84 UTM 57S, initial handheld GPS coordinates awaiting update from final survey *No significant intercepts at defined criteria (commonly at border of mineralisation defining extent).
Appendix: JORC Table 1
Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)
|
Criteria
|
JORC Code explanation
|
Commentary
|
Sampling techniques
|
Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.
Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representation and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.
Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report.
In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information.
|
Currently utilising NQ single tube core in sampled intervals.
Handheld XRF analysers were used in field for initial analysis to guide site geologist or field assistants in deciding to end the hole.
Samples were collected generally at 1.0m interval. In changes in geology a range of intervals from 0.5 m minimum to 1.3 m maximum.
In recent drilling half core samples were sent to the laboratory for both High Fe limonite and mineralised saprolite zones, overburden, and bedrock intervals.
|
Drilling techniques
|
Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.).
|
NQ single tube drilling by tungsten carbide and PCD bits employing light weight skid mounted drilling rigs commonly used in laterite drilling with little water use.
Holes were drilled vertically through the limonite and saprolite zones into underlying basement.
|
Drill sample recovery
|
Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.
Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.
Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material.
|
NQ coring was by single tube to maximise core recovery using steel splits to improve sample quality.
Average sample recovery can exceed 100% due to soft rock drilling with no water circulation where the "cuttings" can also report to the core barrel.
Axiom has implemented a dry drilling technique in the top limonite zone and a low water technique in lower saprolite zone-bringing average recoveries to more than 99%.