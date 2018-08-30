Axiom Mining : Isabel Nickel Project Update

Axiom Mining Limited ARBN 119 698 770 Ngossi, Honiara Solomon Islands Level 6, 15 Astor Terrace Brisbane QLD 4000 Australia T + 61 7 3319 4100contact@axiom-mining.com www.axiom-mining.com

30 August 2018

Isabel Nickel Project update

Axiom Mining Limited ('Axiom' or 'the Company') today released the following statement with regard to the current status of the Isabel Nickel Project.

 Significant progress in advancing current exploration and mining applications over the world-class Isabel Nickel Project

Following the ASX announcements of 4 June, 6 July and 31 July 2018, the Company provides the following update:

San Jorge (Mining Lease Application)

The Minerals Board of the Solomon Islands Government Ministry of Mines have now approved Axiom's Mining Lease Application in full and accordingly advised the Minister to grant Axiom the Mining Lease. Axiom has engaged with the Ministry of Mines as to finalising the Mining Lease documentation, including the terms and conditions, and expects ministerial sign off soon.

Kolosori & Tenement D (Prospecting Licence Applications)

The Minister for Mines has granted Axiom a Letter of Intent ('LOI') over the areas of Kolosori (36km2) and of Tenement D (145km2), respectively, allowing Axiom to obtain agreements with the corresponding landowners.

Axiom is efficiently navigating this course ensuring due process is provided for both the Company and landowners including, where appropriate, implementing the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues principle of Free and Prior Informed Consent (FPIC).

Upon obtaining the relevant landowner agreement for the area(s), the Government will grant Axiom the respective Prospecting Licence(s).

Axiom CEO Mr Ryan Mount said, "We are on the verge of finally being able to develop one of the last known undeveloped world-class nickel laterite deposits. This is truly a momentous time for shareholders and employees.

"It is also a time of transformation for the indigenous landowners and communities of Isabel Province, who will greatly benefit from the ethical and sustainable development of these assets. We are not only presently focussed on abiding with local law; we are appropriately embedding our business as part of the country's advancement during a unique course in history for the population, government and its evolving industries for the long-term."

 Recruiting top mining talent for both operational and corporate positions

As the Company moves forward with developing a world-class mine, Axiom is close to finalising round one of its recruitment for key positions for the development of the Isabel Nickel Project. These professionals are expected to arrive in the Solomon Islands shortly in order to commence construction of the Solomon Islands' first nickel mine.

Furthermore, the Company will be growing its Board of Directors.

These additions will enhance Axiom's operational team and strengthen the Company's position during the next stages of the proposed mining operations.

Map showing the location of the San Jorge MLA, Kolosori PLA and Tenement D PLA, collectively making up the Isabel Nickel Project

