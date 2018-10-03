Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Axiom Mining : Isabel Nickel Project Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 02:03am CEST

Axiom Mining Limited

ARBN 119 698 770

Ngossi, Honiara Solomon Islands

Level 6, 15 Astor Terrace

Brisbane QLD 4000

Australia

T + 61 7 3319 4100contact@axiom-mining.com www.axiom-mining.com

3 October 2018

Isabel Nickel Project Update

Axiom Mining Limited ('Axiom' or 'the Company') today released the following statement with regard to the current status of the Isabel Nickel Project.

  • Mining will commence in December 2018 with the first ore shipment due in Q1 2019.

Mine development on San Jorge

Construction of the ore loading facility and roadways is presently underway. Drilling has commenced with focus on grade control for initial pits for mining as well as exploration and resource definition.

  • Newly proposed off-take arrangements include finance for mine development and working capital finance facilities.

Off-take and finance

Axiom's off-take agreement and funding with Gunvor Singapore Pte Ltd announced by the Company on 22 December 2015 for the provision of AU$5 million of funding to the Company and up to AU$10 million toward mine construction finance has now expired.

The expiration of this agreement has enabled Axiom to consider other offers and to obtain preferential terms considering the new dynamics in the nickel ore market.

With the recent grant of the mining lease there has been an increase of interest and demand from nickel ore consumers for Axiom's San Jorge material. As the Company is in advanced stages of negotiations with a number of parties (which began prior to the grant of the mining lease), Axiom deemed it prudent to provide a fixed time period to facilitate and evaluate this recent new interest.

A number of qualified interested parties on Axiom's short list have conducted on-site due diligence over the past year and closing dialogues are currently in progress.

Terms and conditions of proposed agreements continue to be refined and are in a final stage of negotiation. The Company anticipates announcing a new off-take and financing arrangement(s) shortly after the completion of the request for final proposals.

For enquiries, please contact:

Email: contact@axiom-mining.com

ENDS

About Axiom Mining Limited

Axiom Mining Limited focuses on tapping into the resource potential within the mineral-rich Pacific Rim. Through dedication to forging strong bonds and relationships with the local communities and governments where we operate, Axiom Mining has built a diversified portfolio of exploration tenements in the Asia-Pacific region. This includes a majority interest in part of the Isabel Nickel Project in the*lSaolsomt opnaIsglanedsfoanod theigrhlyspirtosspoecntivethgoisld, lsiinlveer *and copper tenements in Solomon Islands and North Queensland, Australia. Axiom Mining is listed on the ASX.

For more information on Axiom Mining, please visit www.axiom-mining.com

Disclaimer

Statements in this document that are forward-looking and involve numerous risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results are based on the Company's current beliefs and assumptions regarding a large number of factors affecting its business, some of which may be outside the Company's control. There can be no assurance that (i) the Company has correctly measured or identified all of the factors affecting its business or their extent or likely impact; (ii) the publicly available information with respect to these factors on which the Company's analysis is based is complete or accurate; (iii) the Company's analysis is correct; or (iv) the Company's strategy, which is based in part on this analysis, will be successful.

Disclaimer

Axiom Mining Limited published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 00:02:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:22aINFORMATION & NETWORKING TECHNOLOGY JSC : GITAM to organise NACLIN
AQ
03:22aB2GOLD CORP. : Announces Repayment of its $259 Million Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes; New Executive Appointed
AQ
03:21aWork on Tata hospital to be over by December
AQ
03:18aRAKUTEN KOBO INTRODUCES KOBO FORMA : Our thinnest, most durable, most comfortable eReader
PU
03:16aDAI ICHI LIFE : Yield-hungry Japanese investors flocking to Chinese bonds
RE
03:15aEnvironmental Clean Technologies Ltd Global Steel Innovations Forum Presentation
AW
03:14aTENCENT : China's music streaming leader Tencent to go public in US
AQ
03:13aDMCI : Public Ownership Report as of September 30, 2018
PU
03:13aWING TAI : Notice of Transfer of Treasury Shares
PU
03:13aDHX MEDIA VV : to Present at the B. Riley FBR Annual Consumer & Media Conference
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : says hackers did not use stolen logins on third-party sites
2FINDERS RESOURCES LIMITED : FINDERS RESOURCES : Confirmation of Release - Kali Kuning Pit Wall Failure
3APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL EST. FINANCE : APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, INC. : Announces Pricing of Publ..
4FAR RESOURCES LTD : FAR RESOURCES : Identifies Numerous New Targets at its Zoro Lithium Project, Snow Lake, Ma..
5Trade pact clause seen deterring China trade deal with Canada, Mexico

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.