Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Axiom Mining : New Appointment to the Axiom Mining Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 03:41am CEST

Axiom Mining Limited

ARBN 119 698 770

Ngossi, Honiara Solomon Islands

Level 6, 15 Astor Terrace

Brisbane QLD 4000

Australia

T + 61 7 3319 4100contact@axiom-mining.com www.axiom-mining.com

26 September 2018

New appointment to the Axiom Mining Board of Directors

Axiom Mining Limited ('Axiom' or 'the Company') today announced that Mr Jeffrey Markoff has been appointed to the Board as Non-Executive Director of the Company.

"We are delighted that Jeffrey has joined our Board, especially at this most pivotal stage for Axiom," said Axiom's Chairman Mr Robert Barraket. "Jeffrey's proven track record of building businesses from their infancy into mature, profitable organisations is a great advantage to us as Axiom continues moving forward with our world class Isabel Nickel Project in the Solomon Islands."

Mr Markoff brings a wealth of legal, management and business development experience to Axiom. He is a lawyer, a Registered Builder and has a sophisticated property and mining investment background. He was the founder and Managing Director of the Belrose Care Group, managing the expansion and the subsequent sale of the business to a major organisation.

Mr Markoff is also a Senior Partner with the Legats Group, a Melbourne based business consulting and investment company, and he is the Managing Director of Ack Pty Ltd, Axiom's largest shareholder.

"As a significant and long-term shareholder of Axiom, I am greatly encouraged in witnessing the prudent and ethical steps taken by the Company's Board and Management to bring us to such an important period for the Isabel Nickel Project," said Mr Markoff. "Importantly, I have witnessed Axiom's involvement with the Solomon Islands' government and greater community to consistently work toward rewards for all stakeholders. I am excited for the opportunity to offer my support as a member of the Board while we move forward into the next stages of this sensational project."

For enquiries, please contact:

contact@axiom-mining.com

ENDS

About Axiom Mining Limited

Axiom Mining Limited focuses on tapping into the resource potential within the mineral-rich Pacific Rim. Through dedication to forging strong bonds and relationships with the local communities and governments where we operate, Axiom Mining has built a diversified portfolio of exploration tenements in the Asia-Pacific region. This includes a majority interest in part of the Isabel Nickel Project in the*lSaolsomt opnaIsglanedsfoanod theigrhlyspirtosspoecntivethgoisld, lsiinlveer *and copper tenements in Solomon Islands and North Queensland, Australia. Axiom Mining is listed on the ASX.

For more information on Axiom Mining, please visit www.axiom-mining.com

Disclaimer

Statements in this document that are forward-looking and involve numerous risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results are based on the Company's current beliefs and assumptions regarding a large number of factors affecting its business, some of which may be outside the Company's control. There can be no assurance that (i) the Company has correctly measured or identified all of the factors affecting its business or their extent or likely impact; (ii) the publicly available information with respect to these factors on which the Company's analysis is based is complete or accurate; (iii) the Company's analysis is correct; or (iv) the Company's strategy, which is based in part on this analysis, will be successful.

Disclaimer

Axiom Mining Limited published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 01:40:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:18aMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES : MHI Thermal Systems Commercializes All-electric Reefers for Hino Motors' "Profia COOL Hybrid" Electric Refrigerated Trucks
AQ
05:16aFUYO GENERAL LEASE : joins RE100, a Global Renewable Electricity Initiative, as the first member among comprehensive Leasing companies in Japan. （173KB）
PU
05:10aCOGOBUY : INGDAN.com Partners with Suning Intelligent to Build New Hardware Ecosystem That Will Accelerate China's AIoT industry
PR
05:09aLESS THAN A SNOWBALL'S CHANCE : 2nd lane reopening on Trail won't happen before winter
AQ
05:08aCEDAR FAIR L P : fined for safety violations
AQ
05:06aPANASONIC : "Panasonic Prime Smash!" Has Been Given a Complete Makeover - An iPhone, iPad Game That Awakens Children's Interest in Mathematics
BU
05:04aARAB INSURANCE : B.S.C. (ARIG) Board of Directors (BOD) Meeting
AQ
05:04aKHALEEJI COMMERCIAL BANK B S C : Announcement of a Major Shareholder trade on the shares of Khaleeji Commercial Bank B.S.C
AQ
05:04aBAHRAIN COMMERCIAL FACILITIES : B.S.C. (BCFC) Board of Directors (BOD) Meeting
AQ
05:04aBLACKSTONE LP : Michael Kors to buy Versace for $2bn
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. says Canada not making concessions needed for NAFTA deal
2ST BARBARA LTD : ST BARBARA : Change of Director’s Interest Notice
3NETCARE LIMITED : NETCARE : BMI Healthcare close to £2 billion restructuring deal - source
4TOTAL : TOTAL : Asia's oil deficit to widen by 2025 - Total
5CANNAROYALTY CORP : CANNAROYALTY : CEO Marc Lustig to Present at Cannabis Invest

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.