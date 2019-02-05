Log in
Axiom Mining : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

02/05/2019 | 07:05pm EST

Market Announcement

6 February 2019

Axiom Mining Limited (ASX: AVQ) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Axiom Mining Limited ('AVQ') will be lifted immediately following the release by AVQ of an announcement regarding the Kolosori tenement in the Solomon Islands.

Issued by

Clare Porta

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

6 February 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Axiom Mining Limited published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 00:04:05 UTC
