Axiom Mining : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

6 February 2019

Axiom Mining Limited (ASX: AVQ) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

The suspension of trading in the securities of Axiom Mining Limited ('AVQ') will be lifted immediately following the release by AVQ of an announcement regarding the Kolosori tenement in the Solomon Islands.

Clare Porta

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

ASX Limited

