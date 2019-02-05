Axiom Mining : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Market Announcement
6 February 2019
Axiom Mining Limited (ASX: AVQ) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation
The suspension of trading in the securities of Axiom Mining Limited ('AVQ') will be lifted immediately following the release by AVQ of an announcement regarding the Kolosori tenement in the Solomon Islands.
Clare Porta
Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)
6 February 2019
