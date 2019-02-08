Axiom Mining : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

Axiom Mining Limited

RESULTS OF 8 FEBRUARY 2019 EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND PROXY REPORT

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2, Axiom Mining Limited ('the Company') announces that each of the resolutions put to the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 8 February 2019 was passed on a show of hands.

In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, the information on the attached proxy summary as to the manner in which security holders directed the proxy vote, is provided to the ASX.

PROXY SUMMARY

Resolution Decided by Show of Hands (S) or Poll (P) Total number of proxy votes exercisable by proxies validly appointed Proxy votes in respect of which appointment specifies FOR AGAINST PROXY'S DISCRETION ABSTAIN 1. Approval to issue 20,000,000 Shares and 80,000,000 Options to Director, Mr Jeffrey Markoff S 19,603,037 11,657,312 7,475,098 470,627 22,222,889 2. Approval to issue 1,000,000 Shares and 500,000 Options to Director, Mr Ryan Mount S 40,568,807 34,394,766 5,691,414 482,627 2,384,281 3. Approval to issue 4,000,000 Shares and 2,000,000 Options to Director, Mr Jeffrey Markoff S 18,355,016 12,241,949 5,624,440 488,627 22,222,889 4. Ratification of previous issue of 20,395,000 Shares and 10,197,500 Options to professional and / or sophisticated investors S 42,289,209 37,335,699 4,470,883 482,627 666 5. Ratification of previous issue of Convertible Notes S 42,379,195 37,373,241 4,258,327 747,627 -

About Axiom Mining Limited

Axiom Mining Limited focuses on tapping into the resource potential within the mineral-rich Pacific Rim. Through dedication to forging strong bonds and relationships with the local communities and governments where we operate, Axiom Mining has built a diversified portfolio of exploration tenements in the Asia-Pacific region. This includes a majority interest in part of the Isabel Nickel Project in the Solomon Islands and highly prospective gold, silver and copper tenements in Solomon Islands and North Queensland, Australia. Axiom Mining is listed on the ASX.

