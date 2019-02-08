Log in
Axiom Mining : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

02/08/2019 | 02:50am EST

Axiom Mining Limited

ARBN 119 698 770

Ngossi Road, Honiara

Solomon Islands

Level 6, 15 Astor Terrace

Brisbane QLD 4000

Australia

T + 61 7 3319 4100contact@axiom-mining.comwww.axiom-mining.com

8 February 2019

Company Announcement Office

Australian Stock Exchange Limited Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000

RESULTS OF 8 FEBRUARY 2019 EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND PROXY REPORT

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2, Axiom Mining Limited ('the Company') announces that each of the resolutions put to the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 8 February 2019 was passed on a show of hands.

In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, the information on the attached proxy summary as to the manner in which security holders directed the proxy vote, is provided to the ASX.

Yours faithfully

Brent Hofman Local Agent

ASX Announcement

8 February 2019

Page 2

PROXY SUMMARY

Resolution

Decided by

Show of Hands (S) or Poll (P)

Total number of proxy votes exercisable by proxies validly appointed

Proxy votes in respect of which appointment specifies

FOR

AGAINST

PROXY'S DISCRETION

ABSTAIN

1.

Approval to issue 20,000,000 Shares and 80,000,000 Options to Director, Mr Jeffrey Markoff

S

19,603,037

11,657,312

7,475,098

470,627

22,222,889

2.

Approval to issue 1,000,000 Shares and 500,000 Options to Director, Mr Ryan Mount

S

40,568,807

34,394,766

5,691,414

482,627

2,384,281

3.

Approval to issue 4,000,000 Shares and 2,000,000 Options to Director, Mr Jeffrey Markoff

S

18,355,016

12,241,949

5,624,440

488,627

22,222,889

4.

Ratification of previous issue of 20,395,000 Shares and 10,197,500 Options to professional and / or sophisticated investors

S

42,289,209

37,335,699

4,470,883

482,627

666

5.

Ratification of previous issue of Convertible Notes

S

42,379,195

37,373,241

4,258,327

747,627

-

For enquiries, please contact:

Email: contact@axiom-mining.com

Telephone: +61 7 3319 4100

ENDS

About Axiom Mining Limited

Axiom Mining Limited focuses on tapping into the resource potential within the mineral-rich Pacific Rim. Through dedication to forging strong bonds and relationships with the local communities and governments where we operate, Axiom Mining has built a diversified portfolio of exploration tenements in the Asia-Pacific region. This includes a majority interest in part of the Isabel Nickel Project in the Solomon Islands and highly prospective gold, silver and copper tenements in Solomon Islands and North Queensland, Australia. Axiom Mining is listed on the ASX.

For more information on Axiom Mining, please visit www.axiom-mining.com

Disclaimer

Statements in this document that are forward-looking and involve numerous risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results are based on the Company's current beliefs and assumptions regarding a large number of factors affecting its business, some of which may be outside the Company's control. There can be no assurance that (i) the Company has correctly measured or identified all of the factors affecting its business or their extent or likely impact; (ii) the publicly available information with respect to these factors on which the Company's analysis is based is complete or accurate; (iii) the Company's analysis is correct; or (iv) the Company's strategy, which is based in part on this analysis, will be successful.

Axiom Mining Limited published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 07:49:01 UTC
