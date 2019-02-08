Axiom Mining : Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

Axiom Mining Limited
ARBN 119 698 770
Ngossi Road, Honiara
Solomon Islands
Level 6, 15 Astor Terrace
Brisbane QLD 4000
Australia
T + 61 7 3319 4100contact@axiom-mining.comwww.axiom-mining.com
8 February 2019
Company Announcement Office
Australian Stock Exchange Limited Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000
RESULTS OF 8 FEBRUARY 2019 EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND PROXY REPORT
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2, Axiom Mining Limited ('the Company') announces that each of the resolutions put to the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 8 February 2019 was passed on a show of hands.
In accordance with section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001, the information on the attached proxy summary as to the manner in which security holders directed the proxy vote, is provided to the ASX.
Yours faithfully
Brent Hofman Local Agent
ASX Announcement
8 February 2019
Page 2
PROXY SUMMARY
|
Resolution
|
Decided by
Show of Hands (S) or Poll (P)
|
Total number of proxy votes exercisable by proxies validly appointed
|
Proxy votes in respect of which appointment specifies
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
PROXY'S DISCRETION
|
ABSTAIN
|
1.
Approval to issue 20,000,000 Shares and 80,000,000 Options to Director, Mr Jeffrey Markoff
|
S
|
19,603,037
|
11,657,312
|
7,475,098
|
470,627
|
22,222,889
|
2.
Approval to issue 1,000,000 Shares and 500,000 Options to Director, Mr Ryan Mount
|
S
|
40,568,807
|
34,394,766
|
5,691,414
|
482,627
|
2,384,281
|
3.
Approval to issue 4,000,000 Shares and 2,000,000 Options to Director, Mr Jeffrey Markoff
|
S
|
18,355,016
|
12,241,949
|
5,624,440
|
488,627
|
22,222,889
|
4.
Ratification of previous issue of 20,395,000 Shares and 10,197,500 Options to professional and / or sophisticated investors
|
S
|
42,289,209
|
37,335,699
|
4,470,883
|
482,627
|
666
|
5.
Ratification of previous issue of Convertible Notes
|
S
|
42,379,195
|
37,373,241
|
4,258,327
|
747,627
|
-
For enquiries, please contact:
Email: contact@axiom-mining.com
Telephone: +61 7 3319 4100
ENDS
About Axiom Mining Limited
Axiom Mining Limited focuses on tapping into the resource potential within the mineral-rich Pacific Rim. Through dedication to forging strong bonds and relationships with the local communities and governments where we operate, Axiom Mining has built a diversified portfolio of exploration tenements in the Asia-Pacific region. This includes a majority interest in part of the Isabel Nickel Project in the Solomon Islands and highly prospective gold, silver and copper tenements in Solomon Islands and North Queensland, Australia. Axiom Mining is listed on the ASX.
For more information on Axiom Mining, please visit www.axiom-mining.com
Disclaimer
Statements in this document that are forward-looking and involve numerous risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results are based on the Company's current beliefs and assumptions regarding a large number of factors affecting its business, some of which may be outside the Company's control. There can be no assurance that (i) the Company has correctly measured or identified all of the factors affecting its business or their extent or likely impact; (ii) the publicly available information with respect to these factors on which the Company's analysis is based is complete or accurate; (iii) the Company's analysis is correct; or (iv) the Company's strategy, which is based in part on this analysis, will be successful.