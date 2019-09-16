Axiom Real-Time Metrics Celebrates Grand Opening of its New Headquarters in Toronto and Reflects on 18 Years of Growth and Achievement

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services is marking the opening of its new global corporate headquarters with a celebration on September 18, 2019.



“Our celebration will bring together most of Axiom’s team which stands at close to 200 employees strong, a variety of our clients - spanning new clients to decade long relationships - government and industry leaders, and the core individuals who had a role in building our new home!



Axiom’s organic growth is something that we take great pride in. The Toronto headquarters provides access to top talent and we are proud to be a Canadian success story. Together with our international teams based in the United States, Europe and Asia we deliver best-in-class service and technology,” contributed Sarah Glofcheskie, Axiom’s Chief Strategy Officer.

Gianni Di Iorio, Axiom’s Chief Financial Officer added, “Our growth rate is among the top performing companies in Canada – since 2010 we have experienced revenue growth of 5000% and team growth of 900%. To accommodate this growth, and to provide a state-of-the-art facility for our Toronto teams, we have delivered on a 30,000 sq. ft. space focused on facilitating a dynamic environment conducive to our important work. The large outdoor green space, design elements and unique features incorporated into the property fit with Axiom’s culture and approach to business.”

Andrew Schachter, Founder and CEO further contributed, “We are extremely proud of what we’ve built at Axiom. The Fusion eClinical Suite platform, which first randomized a study in May of 2003, has transformed how clinical research is conducted by our clients.

The landscape of running clinical studies has changed considerably since I started Axiom. When we first looked at the world of capturing EDC data, it was desperate for technology to manage the process, capture the data and report it in real-time. Axiom Fusion changed the landscape of conducting clinical trials over the past 18 years. Initially focused around EDC, today Fusion encompasses over 15 modules to manage every aspect of the study. Real-time data analytics and modules to control every data point and empower clients to make smart decisions on a constant basis.”

Schachter concluded, “Our Mission and Vision at Axiom are focused on the difference that we make in the lives of many, through the deep relationships that we have with our clients who are on the leading edge of advances in life sciences. Our core corporate values – Passion, Collaboration, Dynamic, Growth, Family, Diversity, Results – are the backbone of our delivery and our culture. On the 18th we will celebrate our successes and toast to the future.”

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Toronto based Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around small to medium biotech, medical device and CROs. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and over 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS/RTSM, Inventory Management, CTMS, Trip Reporting, Payment Tracking, IVR, ePRO/eCOA, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Deviations, Central/Local Lab, General Log, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. Services include: Data Management, Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/ .

