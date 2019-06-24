Axiom Real-Time Metrics Exhibiting at DIA Global Annual Meeting in San Diego

TORONTO, June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services is exhibiting June 24-26, 2019 at DIA’s Global Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA.



Andrew Schachter, Founder and CEO, shared, “Axiom has been active in the DIA global community for over 16 years. DIA 2019 is an opportunity to interact with clients, prospective clients and industry peers. We are excited to share what we are working on and to have the opportunity to illustrate the value of our powerful full-service eClinical suite, live and in conversation. The event is also a great forum to hear from the field. Axiom’s objective is to solve our clients' problems and support them in achieving their goals - to make timely decisions, successfully deliver studies, and advance their programs.”

Axiom will showcase its Fusion eClinical Suite, a world class leading enterprise platform for EDC, IWRS, ePRO and CTMS operations focused on small to medium life sciences. The multi-faceted data platform manages the very data that is needed to make critical decisions throughout the life cycle of a clinical study.

A key message of Axiom “We think differently”, is delivered upon through powerful, flexible and tailored solutions, priced to suit the needs of this small to medium-sized market, and providing service and a level of dedication in its client partnerships that are unmatched.

Heather DiFruscia, Associate Director RTSM/IWRS, added, “The flexibility and agility of Axiom Fusion eClinical Suite allows for seamless data exchange between modules. A great example is with ePRO and the IWRS Modules, Randomization and CTM Tracking; ePRO data can be used to determine both eligibility to randomize and post-randomization to track compliance with dosing protocols. These modules can be used within the unified Fusion platform or as stand-alone modules and provide complete visibility and global awareness of your key study data.”

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: Data Management, Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and more than 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS/RTSM, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting.

Axiom is centered around core principles of product innovation and seamless technology. To accelerate the development and addition of leading-edge elements to its Fusion eClinical platform, Axiom has recently received strategic growth funding from life science fund, Great Point Partners.

For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/ .

Contact

solutions@axiom.cc

+1.877.321.9191



PR Contact

Sarah Glofcheskie

sarahg@axiom.cc

+1.647.588.9073

