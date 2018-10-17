Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Axiom Real-Time Metrics Exhibiting at OCT Pacific Northwest in Vancouver

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 03:29am CEST

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics, premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services, is exhibiting at the Outsourcing in Clinical Trials event in Vancouver, Canada October 16-17, 2018.

“We are excited to participate in this Canadian event and meet with local companies.  The line-up of speakers and topics covered at this meeting is great – with a real focus on supporting small to mid-sized life sciences organizations.  Being a Canadian headquartered company ourselves, we are passionate about partnering within our ecosystem,” shared Sarah Glofcheskie, Chief Strategy Officer.

“Axiom is an excellent alternative to the traditional model of using a CRO plus various technology vendors. Axiom can deliver our unified eClinical suite, Fusion, in 4-6 weeks with professional services to manage all tasks from feasibility phase to database lock. We have managed hundreds of studies to date, most of them being global,” stated Aliya Ishak, Business Development Associate.

“We strongly believe that all organizations, regardless of size, should be working with best-in-class, enterprise level tools. A fully unified platform is essential so that your data resides in one spot; you need to own your data relationship. Fusion enables single sign-on to all modules and associated data in your studies. The ability to tailor a suite based on your needs is key - you choose exactly what you need from our 15 modules and complementary services. Our service experience, attention to detail, and close working relationships with our clients are what set us apart. Our approach is different, and we’d like to show you how,” concluded Sarah Glofcheskie, Chief Strategy Officer.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: DM, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom’s eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.

Contact
solutions@axiom.cc
+1.877.321.9191

PR Contact
Sarah Glofcheskie
sarahg@axiom.cc
+1.647.588.9073

 

Axiom Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:23aNESTLE LANKA : Milo to give away 1,000 mountain bicycles once again to help kids and their families get active
PU
05:23aOHL MEXICO DE CV : Relevant Event October 16th, 2018
PU
05:21aARAB FIN INV : Daily Technical Analysis Report on Wednesday, October 17, 2018
AQ
05:20aXIONGAN : the City of the Future Debuts in the World with the Power of Design
BU
05:19aEXXON MOBIL : China's Zhoushan city says in talks with Exxon Mobil for a $7 billion ethylene plant
RE
05:18aQATAR ISLAMIC BANK : QIB wins 6 honours at Global Finance awards
AQ
05:18aOMANI QATARI TELECOMMUNICATIONS CMP SAOG : Ooredoo in new offer for camping season
AQ
05:18aHILLGROVE RESOURCES : Brisbane Resources Round Up Presentation
PU
05:17aOil prices edge up on surprise drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles
RE
05:15aJERASH US : Princess Alia inaugurates energy project at schools in Jerash
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : UBER IPO PROPOSALS VALUE COMPANY AT $120 BILLION: WSJ
2AT&T : Netflix record subscriber growth dispels Wall Street worries
3INTEL CORPORATION : Softbank 'anxiously' monitoring Saudi Arabia situation - executive
4BHP BILLITON LIMITED : BHP BILLITON : first quarter iron-ore output jumps 8 percent, cuts copper guidance
5NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS CORP : NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS : kicks off "legalization day" with unveiling of firs..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.