News : Companies
Axiom Real-Time Metrics Mobilizes to Respond to Vital Clinical Trial Needs During COVID-19

03/30/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

TORONTO, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services is responding to the unique and unprecedented circumstances the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Andrew Schachter, Founder & CEO of Axiom, shared, “Being a global company, we are responding to our clients in this time of change and need for collaboration and innovation.  Axiom is continuing to provide solutions to our clients at an accelerated pace.  We are able to adapt our technology quickly to support the present requirements of all studies – whether it be increased remote monitoring and documentation, various configurations of our ePRO (electronic Patient Reported Outcomes) tools, providing mobile hardware to sites and patients, adapting Fusion study databases to suit affected study changes, or anything else – we are at our clients’ disposal  - whatever it takes.”

Schachter also explained the benefits of being a technology-based company under these circumstances, “As a technology and services provider, we were able to take our workforce to a remote, work from home arrangement quickly, without any interruption to our clients.  The wellbeing of our Axiom team, our families, and our communities at large are of utmost importance at this time.”

Schachter concluded, “We live the tenet at Axiom, ‘Start with the end in mind.’  This approach is more important now than ever.  From going above and beyond to maintain study operations for our clients, to meeting all of our corporate goals - we will start with the end in mind and keep the end in mind every day.  Axiom is a mission critical component in the clinical trial ecosystem – and we have been helping many organizations in their needs around COVID-19 studies. To date, we have ramped up Fusion configurations of multiple studies in rapid time to get test various drugs and vaccines.  Outcomes – patient results - are always at the heart of our clients’ studies; we are in this together.”

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics
Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: Data Management, Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.

Contact
solutions@axiom.cc
+1.877.321.9191

PR Contact
Sarah Glofcheskie
sarahg@axiom.cc
+1.647.588.9073

Primary Logo


