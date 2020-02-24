Axiom Real-Time Metrics Set to Attend Biocom's 10th Annual Global Life Science Partnering Conference in La Jolla, CA

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services will have delegates participating at the Annual Biocom Global Life Science Partnering Conference in La Jolla from February 25-27th 2020.



In its 10th Year, the 2020 Biocom Global Life Science Partnering Conference is an exclusive partnering forum that provides senior executives, bankers, venture capitalists, and business development professionals from the leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies to network and do business with one another from around the globe.

“The team is looking forward to a successful event and meetings, and the opportunity to learn about the exciting work of so many inspiring life sciences companies. We are anticipating excellent conversations and are always excited to develop new relationships with leading edge organizations,” contributed Andrew Schachter, Axiom’s Founder and CEO.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: DM, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.

