Axiom Real-Time Metrics Showcasing Fusion at Outsourcing in Clinical Trials East Coast 2019

TORONTO, May 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics, premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services, is exhibiting at the 10th annual OCT East Coast on May 21st and May 22nd in King of Prussia, PA where leading pharma and biotech professionals will be congregating.



Axiom will showcase its Fusion eClinical Suite, a world class leading enterprise platform for EDC, IWRS, ePRO and CTMS operations focused on small to medium life sciences. The multi-faceted data platform manages the very data that is needed to make critical decisions throughout the life cycle of a clinical study.

“The heart of managing a clinical study is governed by the multi-faceted data that you need to make critical decisions. We have built the Fusion eClinical Suite into the world class leading enterprise platform for EDC, IWRS, ePRO and CTMS operations focused on small to medium life sciences. Fusion empowers the various stakeholders that are needed to operationalize clinical operations, data management, PV and IWRS/RTSM to ensure that the best information is at their fingertips on a real-time basis. Wrapping real-time reporting tools with the decision makers means faster timelines, better data awareness and centralized study controls. We welcome those seeking a unified platform to stop by and see how Fusion can exceed their clinical needs,” says Andrew Schachter, Founder & CEO.

"With 18 years of clinical trial experience, we know Data Management and Data Analytics are key parts of a trial's success. Our Data Managers work collaboratively with Sponsors to ensure data integrity is maintained throughout the trial. We want to enable Sponsors to own the relationship with their data by unifying all data sources and visualizing trends for successful trial execution. By working with the end goals in mind, we cannot fail. Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite delivers innovative technologies with exceptional services,” conveyed Maliha Haider, Associate Director of Data Analytics & Data Management.



About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around small to medium biotech, medical device and CROs. Services include: Data Management, Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting.

Axiom is centered around core principles of product innovation and seamless technology. To accelerate the development and addition of leading-edge elements to its Fusion eClinical platform, Axiom has recently received strategic growth funding from life science fund, Great Point Partners.

For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.