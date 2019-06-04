Axiom Real-Time Metrics Showcasing Fusion eClinical Suite at BIO International Convention in Philadelphia

TORONTO, June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services is exhibiting June 4-6, 2019 at the BIO International Convention in Philadelphia.



“BIO is a significant event for Axiom, where we are participating in the partnering forum, exhibiting and attending many events. We are also a sponsor of the Annual Women in Bio Plenary Event adjacent to the convention this year. We are looking forward to the excellent conversations and opportunities that the event facilitates, connecting leading edge organizations in the life sciences sector”, commented Andrew Schachter, Founder and CEO.

Axiom is currently the leading provider of eClinical software and associated services to small to medium sized life sciences companies. Its eClinical suite, Fusion, is enterprise level in its depth and scope, with all of its technology developed in-house. A key message of Axiom “We think differently”, is delivered upon through powerful, flexible and tailored solutions, priced to suit the needs of this small to medium-sized market, and providing service and a level of dedication in its client partnerships that are unmatched.

Kaitlyn Townsley, Associate Director of Product Innovation contributed, “We work tirelessly to ensure that Fusion eClinical Suite is providing best in class technology to help our Sponsors drive their Clinical Studies. From Fusion’s EDC platform through to the IWRS/RTSM, CTMS and extensive ePRO capabilities we are excited to showcase Fusion’s ongoing enhancements. By putting user-friendly but powerful technology in the hands of our end users, it allows all Team Members, from the Site to the Sponsor, to have the tools they need to make smarter decisions faster and to make their overall day to day more efficient.”

Townsley concluded, “Come by Booth #408 to chat with us about all of the Fusion technology you need to help move your studies forward!”

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: Data Management, Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and more than 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS/RTSM, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting.

Axiom is centered around core principles of product innovation and seamless technology. To accelerate the development and addition of leading-edge elements to its Fusion eClinical platform, Axiom has recently received strategic growth funding from life science fund, Great Point Partners.

For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/ .

Contact

solutions@axiom.cc

+1.877.321.9191



PR Contact

Sarah Glofcheskie

sarahg@axiom.cc

+1.647.588.9073

BIO International Convention in Philadelphia, June 3-6, celebrates the globally important innovations in biotech that start with one: one meeting, one theory, one trial, one breakthrough. This is the only event where you can access the global biotech community via BIO One-on-One Partnering, attend 150+ education sessions and network with 16,000+ attendees from 67 countries. Discover the next generation of cutting-edge products, therapies, and cures all week long. Learn more at convention.bio.org.

