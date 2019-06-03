Log in
Axiom Real-Time Metrics is a Proud Sponsor of the Women in Bio Annual Plenary Event Today at the BIO International Convention

06/03/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

06/03/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

TORONTO, June 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services is a proud sponsor of the Women in Bio Annual Plenary event in Philadelphia today.

The annual event brings together supporters and members of Women in Bio, an organization of professionals committed to promoting the careers, leadership, and entrepreneurship of women in the life sciences.

“We are very pleased to support Women in Bio and the excellent work that they do in promoting diversity and inclusion for women in life sciences. We are looking forward to a great event!”, shared Andrew Schachter, Axiom’s Founder and CEO.

“Women in Bio plays an important role in our industry, and we are thrilled to contribute to today’s event as a sponsor”, concluded Sarah Glofcheskie, Axiom’s Chief Strategy Officer.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: Data Management, Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.

Contact
solutions@axiom.cc
+1.877.321.9191

PR Contact
Sarah Glofcheskie
sarahg@axiom.cc
+1.647.588.9073

About Women In Bio

Women In Bio was founded in 2001 to support women employed in the field of Life Sciences from the classroom to the boardroom. Our organization supports you every step of the way with our Young Women In Bio, Executive Women In Bio, and Boardroom Ready Programs, as well as our growing mentorship opportunities.

https://www.womeninbio.org/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1223354&group=

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e60e0c80-090f-49e2-9e1e-7b2c009be4bf

Primary Logo

Women in Bio

Axiom Real-Time Metrics is a Proud Sponsor of the Women in Bio Annual Plenary Event

