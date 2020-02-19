Log in
Axiom Real-Time Metrics is a Proud Supporter of the 16th Industry/Academia Next Generation Precision Oncology Symposium in La Jolla, CA

02/19/2020 | 01:49pm EST

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services will be sponsoring and attending the 16th Academia Next Generation Precision Oncology Symposium at Moore’s Cancer Center at the University of California San Diego in La Jolla, California.

The event will host presentations and discussions pertaining to recent developments in the field of oncology. The Symposium’s focus will be in facilitating business partnerships to accelerate curative therapies and research efforts for global cancer care.

“We are happy to sponsor and support the Symposium bringing together so many of the best and brightest minds and organizations in oncology,” commented Andrew Schachter, Axiom’s Founder and CEO.

“Axiom Real-Time Metrics has a long-standing history of supporting oncology trials in therapeutic areas including Multiple Myeloma, Leukemia, Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Ovarian, Fallopian and Peritoneal, Breast, Pancreatic, and Colorectal. Our integrated Fusion eClinical Suite allows for complete study management within one platform facilitating the logistical aspects of complex trials. Fusion’s patient profile allows for instant insight into key subject data and facilitates the monitoring for safety trends,” shared Meredith Frank-Molnia, Senior Director, Clinical Management.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Toronto based Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around small to medium biotech, medical device and CROs. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS/RTSM, Inventory Management, CTMS, Trip Reporting, Payment Tracking, IVR, ePRO/eCOA, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Deviations, Central/Local Lab, General Log, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. Services include: Data Management, Data Analytics, Clinical Management, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. 

For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.

Contact
solutions@axiom.cc
+1.877.321.9191

PR Contact
Sarah Glofcheskie
sarahg@axiom.cc 
+1.647.588.9073

 

