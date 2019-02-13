AxiomSL : and Zeal Corporation (Avant Group) Announce Strategic Technology Partnership to Provide Award Winning Regulatory Reporting, Data and Risk Management Solutions to the Japanese Market

AxiomSL the global leader in regulatory reporting, data and risk management solutions and Zeal Corporation (Avant Group), a system integration and consulting service leader specializing in BI/CPM/AI, announced today that Zeal Corporation will act as AxiomSL’s preferred implementation partner in Japan. Zeal Corporation will provide the local expertise and support the delivery of AxiomSL’s award winning regulatory and risk management solutions to Financial Institutions (FIs) in the Japanese market.

Over the past 8 years, AxiomSL has actively expanded its local presence in key Asia Pacific financial markets and is now looking to add Japan to the growing list of countries where the company will build key on-shore presence. A long-term partnership with an established Japanese software solutions provider such as Zeal Corporation would allow AxiomSL to effectively cater to the distinct regulatory reporting and resource scalability needs of FIs with operations within Japan.

Zeal Corporation, as part of the Avant Group, was identified as the implementation partner of choice due to the company’s long and proven track record in providing excellent professional services in the software solution space. Zeal Corporation started the Business Intelligence (BI) implementation service nearly 30 years ago and has implemented various information systems for more than 900 Japanese customers to date.

Zeal Corporation employees will be required to complete a series of training and certification modules to ensure consistency and quality across all project implementations. The first batch of trained and certified Zeal employees have now been seconded to AxiomSL’s APAC headquarters in Singapore to work alongside local AxiomSL implementation teams on Japan related projects for a range of local and international clients.

Peter Tierney, CEO Asia-Pacific, AxiomSL said, “We are pleased to activate this next step of our Japan strategy as we are seeing an increasing interest in expanding the use of the AxiomSL solutions in this important jurisdiction. We have been in talks with Zeal Corporation for 2 years now and we are confident in their experience and corporate culture. Being able to provide exceptional local professional services is a critical success factor for this market and I believe we have found the right partner in Zeal Corporation.”

Takahiro Okabe, CEO Zeal Corporation, commented, “Regulatory reporting requirements within the financial industry have evolved significantly over the last few years especially after the Lehman shock. The landscape is continuously evolving, with increased emphasis placed on data accuracy and transparency in recent years. Financial Institutions (FIs) are now contending with a slew of reporting standards specific to each jurisdiction they operate in, with compliance management teams under immense pressure to stay on top of a myriad of requirements. We are confident that AxiomSL’s industry leading regulatory reporting platform coupled with our consulting expertise will empower FIs in Japan to govern and manage their compliance programs effectively.”

In line with AxiomSL’s commitment to this partnership and to support the company’s client base in Japan, AxiomSL has recently appointed Kiyoshi Ichikawa as the company’s Sales Manager for Japan. Ichikawa brings more than 20 years’ experience in FI sales and 7 years’ experience as the Chief Representative of a major European Financial Institution. His extensive knowledge of the Japanese financial industry will prove highly valuable as AxiomSL looks to grow its presence in Japan.

About AxiomSL

AxiomSL combines deep industry expertise with an intelligent data management platform to deliver regulatory and risk reporting, liquidity, capital and credit, operations, trade and transactions, and tax analytics. Our global footprint spans 70 regulators across 50 jurisdictions, surveilling more than 4,000 regulatory filings. We currently serve national, regional and global financial institutions with more than $39 trillion in total assets. For more information, visit www.axiomsl.com.

About ZEAL Corporation

With more than 25 years of knowledge and experience in the Business Intelligence (BI) sector, Zeal offers advanced services that utilizes the latest big data technology. From consulting to design, development, support service, and education service, Zeal provides an end-to-end system consulting solution to solve business management issues for their customers. For more information, visit www.zdh.co.jp

About Avant Group

AVANT group contribute to its customers by helping and accelerating digital transformation of their businesses and call it as “CIFO ACCELERATOR” i.e CIO + CFO. It is a TSE-listed company (TK:3836) and provides Financial Consolidation and CPM software (DIVA), system integration and consulting services specialized in BI/CPM/AI (Zeal) and Outsourcing Services(FIERTE). It serves more than 1800+ customers and is market leader in Financial Consolidation software in Japan. With offices Japan, US and UK and more than 850 employees, AVANT is well positioned to deliver financial solutions to Japanese market and looking for rapid global expansion. For more information www.avantcorp.com

