AxiomSL : and Zeal Corporation (Avant Group) Announce Strategic Technology Partnership to Provide Award Winning Regulatory Reporting, Data and Risk Management Solutions to the Japanese Market

AxiomSL
the global leader in regulatory reporting, data and risk management
solutions and Zeal Corporation (Avant Group), a system
integration and consulting service leader specializing in BI/CPM/AI,
announced today that Zeal Corporation will act as AxiomSL’s preferred
implementation partner in Japan. Zeal Corporation will provide the local
expertise and support the delivery of AxiomSL’s award winning regulatory
and risk management solutions to Financial Institutions (FIs) in the
Japanese market.
Over the past 8 years, AxiomSL has actively expanded its local presence
in key Asia Pacific financial markets and is now looking to add Japan to
the growing list of countries where the company will build key on-shore
presence. A long-term partnership with an established Japanese software
solutions provider such as Zeal Corporation would allow AxiomSL to
effectively cater to the distinct regulatory reporting and resource
scalability needs of FIs with operations within Japan.
Zeal Corporation, as part of the Avant Group, was identified as the
implementation partner of choice due to the company’s long and proven
track record in providing excellent professional services in the
software solution space. Zeal Corporation started the Business
Intelligence (BI) implementation service nearly 30 years ago and has
implemented various information systems for more than 900 Japanese
customers to date.
Zeal Corporation employees will be required to complete a series of
training and certification modules to ensure consistency and quality
across all project implementations. The first batch of trained and
certified Zeal employees have now been seconded to AxiomSL’s APAC
headquarters in Singapore to work alongside local AxiomSL implementation
teams on Japan related projects for a range of local and international
clients.
Peter Tierney, CEO Asia-Pacific, AxiomSL said, “We are pleased to
activate this next step of our Japan strategy as we are seeing an
increasing interest in expanding the use of the AxiomSL solutions in
this important jurisdiction. We have been in talks with Zeal Corporation
for 2 years now and we are confident in their experience and corporate
culture. Being able to provide exceptional local professional services
is a critical success factor for this market and I believe we have found
the right partner in Zeal Corporation.”
Takahiro Okabe, CEO Zeal Corporation, commented, “Regulatory reporting
requirements within the financial industry have evolved significantly
over the last few years especially after the Lehman shock. The landscape
is continuously evolving, with increased emphasis placed on data
accuracy and transparency in recent years. Financial Institutions (FIs)
are now contending with a slew of reporting standards specific to each
jurisdiction they operate in, with compliance management teams under
immense pressure to stay on top of a myriad of requirements. We are
confident that AxiomSL’s industry leading regulatory reporting platform
coupled with our consulting expertise will empower FIs in Japan to
govern and manage their compliance programs effectively.”
In line with AxiomSL’s commitment to this partnership and to support the
company’s client base in Japan, AxiomSL has recently appointed Kiyoshi
Ichikawa as the company’s Sales Manager for Japan. Ichikawa brings more
than 20 years’ experience in FI sales and 7 years’ experience as the
Chief Representative of a major European Financial Institution. His
extensive knowledge of the Japanese financial industry will prove highly
valuable as AxiomSL looks to grow its presence in Japan.
About AxiomSL
AxiomSL combines deep industry expertise with an intelligent data
management platform to deliver regulatory and risk reporting, liquidity,
capital and credit, operations, trade and transactions, and tax
analytics. Our global footprint spans 70 regulators across 50
jurisdictions, surveilling more than 4,000 regulatory filings. We
currently serve national, regional and global financial institutions
with more than $39 trillion in total assets. For more information, visit www.axiomsl.com.
About ZEAL Corporation
With more than 25 years of knowledge and experience in the Business
Intelligence (BI) sector, Zeal offers advanced services that utilizes
the latest big data technology. From consulting to design, development,
support service, and education service, Zeal provides an end-to-end
system consulting solution to solve business management issues for their
customers. For more information, visit www.zdh.co.jp
About Avant Group
AVANT group contribute to its customers by helping and accelerating
digital transformation of their businesses and call it as “CIFO
ACCELERATOR” i.e CIO + CFO. It is a TSE-listed company (TK:3836) and
provides Financial Consolidation and CPM software (DIVA), system
integration and consulting services specialized in BI/CPM/AI (Zeal) and
Outsourcing Services(FIERTE). It serves more than 1800+ customers and is
market leader in Financial Consolidation software in Japan. With offices
Japan, US and UK and more than 850 employees, AVANT is well positioned
to deliver financial solutions to Japanese market and looking for rapid
global expansion. For more information www.avantcorp.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190213005012/en/