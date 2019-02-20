Axioma Europe : to Raise up to £400,000 in Crowdfunding Campaign

Axioma
Europe ltd the new claims handling provider for the auto insurance
industry, has today announced that it will raise a maximum of £400,000
to fund early-stage development of its next generation insurance claims
solution. Following the crowdfunding
campaign, Axioma intends to partner with Tier 1 insurers in the US
and Europe to provide its claims handling algorithm and partner
ecosystem. Crowd for Angels, a UK-based crowdfunding platform will
handle the fund-raise.
Axioma is a modular claims handling platform that allows insurers to
streamline and simplify their business processes by leveraging their
data through machine learning. Axioma is designed to provide a flexible,
turn-key solution to reduce claim handling times and costs.
The global vehicle repair market is worth $280bn annually and is
expected to grow by c.3% per year over the next 6 years. As cars become
more complex and customers become more digital, big data analytics is
becoming crucial to break down processes such as claims handling and
provide insurers with streamlined and intelligent claims capabilities. “The
future of claims processing will look very differently, and Axioma is
gearing up to help its customers adopt a more digital approach.” – Stefano
Sironi, CEO Axioma.
Claims Handling Algorithm
The Axioma algorithm classifies claims based on the context of the crash
and suggests whether the claim requires follow-up human input (e.g. from
a specialist engineer or medical practitioner). “Today, virtually all
claims are passed to senior handlers for assessment and end up being
accepted in 98% of cases, this is draining resources that could
be spent more effectively” notes Alexandre Ikeni, Co-Founder of
Axioma.
The algorithm allows insurers to predict what issues
are likely to arise from any given claim and automates claims that are
likely to be straightforward.
Axioma Partner Ecosystem
If a claim does not require follow-up diligence, the dossier (vehicle
details, preliminary damage assessment, pictures, videos) is uploaded
onto the Axioma ecosystem, where suppliers can offer their services.
The platform automatically selects repair shops and other partners based
on pre-determined rules: proximity to the customer, specialisation of
the garage (e.g. ability to repair electric vehicles) and the capacity
of the garage (repair turnaround time).
ENDS
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190220005041/en/