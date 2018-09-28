Log in
Axon Kids : The Rear-facing car seat Axkid Minikid saved the life of a two-year-old boy!

09/28/2018 | 12:47pm CEST
Clodagh White and her two kids were involved in a very serious double side impact collision last year. Thanks to the ERF car seat Axkid Minikid her two-year-old son survived this horrendous car accident.

Last July and less than half a kilometer from Clodagh White´s house, Clodagh and her two kids were involved in a very serious double side impact collision. The eldest child of 12 year had to be airlifted from the scene and was on life support following the accident. Clodagh herself broke her pelvis, spent a number of weeks in a wheelchair and had extensive orthopedic surgery.

The youngest little boy of two year and 10 months sat at the time in an ERF car seat, Axkid Minikid, which saved his life. He was lifted to his shocked daddy who arrived at the scene.

In the picture, you can see the car which was involved in the collision. Clodagh herself wrote

- 'A picture speaks a 1000 words. Anyone on the fence, not fully sure should they rear-face or not, look carefully at this photo. This is my car which was involved in a very serious collision 9 weeks ago. Notice the Axkid Minikid is the only part not broken or flung around. This seat did its job. It saved my little boy's life.

Please don't ever take chances with your most precious little people by saying 'sure we're only going down the road'. We were and didn't get very far! '.

Due to lack of awareness Clodagh used to have a forward-facing car seat until she became aware of the benefits of rear-facing. Today she believes that less is more with all the other paraphernalia for new parents and that you should keep that extra cash for a good and safe car seat. She also believes that it is important to know were and who you buy the car seat

from and to make sure that the car seat is installed correctly in the car. Only a few days before the accident, the car seat was incorrectly fitted. It was down to the help of RSA employee Ron Richardson and his advice that she had the car seat correctly installed the day of the accident.

'Without a shadow of a doubt, the Axkid Minikid saved my little boy's life. If he were here with me at the hospital now with a broken neck, spinal damage, etc., it's an investment that would pale into insignificance. Please keep your kids rear-facing!' - Clodagh White

Disclaimer

Axon Kids AB published this content on 28 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2018 10:46:08 UTC
