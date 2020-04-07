Axtria CEO Talks Life Sciences Commercial Excellence in "Ask Jassi" Video Series

Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axtria, a global leader in cloud software and data analytics for the life sciences commercial business, is excited to announce a series of opinionated videos from President and CEO Jassi Chadha. Through these messages, Jassi answers some of the unique questions which life sciences commercial organizations face. These videos are available under the “Ask Jassi” series on Axtria’s website.

As a pioneer in strategic guidance and organizational operations, Jassi works closely with senior executives of global life sciences giants. Over the years, the industry has continuously recognized Jassi for his leadership and entrepreneurial achievements. Such accolades include the E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year Award, the PMSA Lifetime Achievement Award, NJ’s Top Forty under Forty, and a PharmaVOICE 100 acknowledgment, to name a few.

In his series of focused, informative videos, Jassi touches upon various areas relevant to life sciences commercial executives, including industry trends, increasing attention towards patient wellbeing, guidance on commercial excellence, and the emergence of artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML).

While talking about his entrepreneurial journey and business expertise, Jassi also shares his mantras on strategic excellence for companies, recruiting the right talent, building organizational culture, and more. “Execution is more important than strategy,” says Jassi in one of his messages on the success secrets of competitive advantage.

Through the easy-to-consume medium, Jassi recognizes “integrated cloud platforms” and “real-time decisions” as the critical drivers towards planning and operational excellence. He also stresses organizational readiness towards enterprise-wide cultural transformation to excel in a competitive landscape.

Axtria invites all life sciences stakeholders and business enthusiasts to learn from Jassi, an industry pioneer with over 25 years of experience. Click here to access the videos.

