Axtria® Ranks On The NJBIZ Fast 50 List For The Sixth Consecutive Year

Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axtria, a global leader in software technology and data analytics for the life sciences industry, is proud to announce that it ranked on NJBIZ’s Fast 50 list of the fastest growing companies in New Jersey. 2019 marks Axtria’s sixth consecutive year on the list, ranking 33rd among the most distinguished, fastest growing companies.

The top 50 rankings were revealed during an awards ceremony on November 14, 2019. NJBIZ, Mazars USA LLP, and Sterling National Bank hosted the celebratory event at The Palace at Somerset Park in Somerset. “We are honored that Axtria has been recognized among this select group of fast growth companies, proving the success of our mission to redefine commercial operations for the life sciences industry.” said Jassi Chadha, President and Chief Executive Officer of Axtria. “With our cloud platforms and extraordinary team, Axtria is redefining commercial operations, and enabling new possibilities by standardizing the complete journey from data -> analytics -> operations.”

The list of fastest growing companies is published by NJBIZ to recognize New Jersey’s most dynamic companies who progressively contribute to the success of the state’s economic growth. Honorees were chosen after evaluating revenue increases from the past three years, with data independently reviewed by Mazars. In addition to being honored six times as a Fast 50 award winner, Axtria has also been recognized as one of the most innovative companies focused on leveraging AI and ML to improve operational efficiency. These achievements have helped Axtria to advance the New Jersey technology space and generate an economic boost.

The complete list of NJBIZ Fast 50 winners can be found here. In addition, the Fast 50 companies will be highlighted in a special supplement inserted into the next NJBIZ publication.

About Axtria

Axtria is a Next Generation Life Science’s Commercial Analytics and AI/ML company. Axtria helps customers improve operational effectiveness with solutions that leverage big data, cloud software, predictive analytics, and machine learning. Axtria has a strong focus on sales and marketing operations in the life science industry. The company works with global customers in over 30 countries.

Axtria DataMAx™, Axtria InsightsMAx, Axtria SalesIQ™, and Axtria MarketingIQ™ are cloud-based software platforms that enable customers to manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations. For more information, go to www.axtria.com.

Trademarks

Axtria, Axtria SalesIQ, Axtria MarketingIQ, and Axtria DataMAx are registered trademarks of Axtria. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About NJBIZ 50 Fastest Growing Companies

The 2019 NJBIZ Fast 50 awards program celebrates New Jersey’s most dynamic companies who progressively contribute to the success of the state’s economic growth and stability. For more information about the NJBIZ Fast 50 awards program, please contact Cristina Fittipaldi via email (events@NJBIZ.com) or visit the NJBIZ website.

