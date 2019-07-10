Axway: Half Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by Axway (Paris:AXW) to Kepler Cheuvreux, on June 30, 2019, the following means were listed in the liquidity account:

- 45,236 shares

- 27,956.59 euros in cash

As a reminder, the following means were listed in the liquidity account on December 31, 2018:

- 45,697 shares

- 18,256.83 euros in cash

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), as a software company, unlocks digital experiences by connecting individuals, systems, businesses and customer ecosystems with digital infrastructure solutions. AMPLIFY™, Axway’s hybrid integration platform, connects data from any device anywhere, expands collaboration, fuels millions of apps and supplies real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to execution, Axway’s expertise in API management, secure file exchange and B2B/EDI integration have solved the toughest data challenges for more than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more, visit http://www.investors.axway.com/en

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190710005617/en/