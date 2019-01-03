Axway : Recognized as a Strong Performer in Independent Report on Strategic iPaaS And Hybrid Integration Platforms

Axway (Paris:AXW) (Euronext: AXW.PA) the leader in cloud enabled
integration, announced today it has been positioned as a Strong
Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Strategic iPaaS And Hybrid
Integration Platforms, Q1 2019. In the report, Forrester evaluated the Axway
AMPLIFY platform and explains that “Axway provides an integrated
platform for no-code/low-code app development, API creation and
management, and MFT-, EDI-, and API-led B2B integration.”¹
According to the report, “The strategic iPaaS/HIP market is growing
because more EA professionals see strategic iPaaS/HIP as a key element
of their digital transformation agility.”¹
“At Axway we believe that integration must transform to address the IT
challenges of delivering business outcomes,” said Vince Padua, Axway’s
Chief Information and Technology Officer. “As we continue to help our
customers and partners, we are pleased to be recognized as a strong
performer in The Forrester Wave™: Strategic iPaaS And Hybrid Integration
Platforms. We think this distinction underscores our integration
strengths across API, MFT, B2Bi, EDI, Content Collaboration,
multi-cloud, and multi-persona.”
The report further describes the AMPLIFY platform - Axway’s
enterprise-ready hybrid
integration platform - in saying, “All of these capabilities benefit
from integrated operational intelligence, partner onboarding, plus a
portal enabling companies to build ecosystems centrally, delivering the
best customer experiences to the end customers.”¹
This announcement comes shortly after The
Forrester Wave™: API Management Solutions Q4 2018 also recognized
Axway as a Strong Performer, saying, “Overall, the reference customers
provided by Axway are extremely satisfied with the vendor and highly
satisfied with its solution…”²
Today’s report affirms, in our opinion, Axway’s position with its
customers, indicating that customers appreciate the relationship they
have with Axway.
Axway plans to roll out the next major release of the AMPLIFY platform
at its IMAGINE
SUMMIT customer events in Orlando and Paris in March.
“Aligned with our upcoming product and platform announcements, we will
continue to pursue reducing the time and cost of integration through a
unified platform, such that businesses and application leaders can
better address the integration challenges brought by digital
transformation,” said Padua.
For more information about Hybrid Integration, visit the Axway
HIP Resource Center.
Click
here to read the full report (client access or for purchase).
¹ The Forrester Wave™: Strategic iPaaS And Hybrid Integration Platforms,
Q1 2019, Forrester Research, Inc., January 3, 2019
²
The Forrester Wave™: API Management Solutions, Q4 2018, Forrester
Research, Inc., October 29, 2018
About Axway
Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) is a catalyst for transformation. With Axway
AMPLIFY™, our cloud-enabled integration and engagement platform, digital
leaders anticipate, adapt and scale to meet rising customer
expectations. Our unified, API-first approach connects data from
anywhere, expands collaboration, fuels millions of apps and delivers
real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to
execution, we help make the future possible for more than 11,000
organizations in 100 countries. To learn more, visit www.axway.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005604/en/