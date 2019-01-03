Axway : Recognized as a Strong Performer in Independent Report on Strategic iPaaS And Hybrid Integration Platforms

Axway listed among “15 Providers That Matter Most” in iPaaS and Hybrid Integration

Axway (Paris:AXW) (Euronext: AXW.PA) the leader in cloud enabled integration, announced today it has been positioned as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Strategic iPaaS And Hybrid Integration Platforms, Q1 2019. In the report, Forrester evaluated the Axway AMPLIFY platform and explains that “Axway provides an integrated platform for no-code/low-code app development, API creation and management, and MFT-, EDI-, and API-led B2B integration.”¹

According to the report, “The strategic iPaaS/HIP market is growing because more EA professionals see strategic iPaaS/HIP as a key element of their digital transformation agility.”¹

“At Axway we believe that integration must transform to address the IT challenges of delivering business outcomes,” said Vince Padua, Axway’s Chief Information and Technology Officer. “As we continue to help our customers and partners, we are pleased to be recognized as a strong performer in The Forrester Wave™: Strategic iPaaS And Hybrid Integration Platforms. We think this distinction underscores our integration strengths across API, MFT, B2Bi, EDI, Content Collaboration, multi-cloud, and multi-persona.”

The report further describes the AMPLIFY platform - Axway’s enterprise-ready hybrid integration platform - in saying, “All of these capabilities benefit from integrated operational intelligence, partner onboarding, plus a portal enabling companies to build ecosystems centrally, delivering the best customer experiences to the end customers.”¹

This announcement comes shortly after The Forrester Wave™: API Management Solutions Q4 2018 also recognized Axway as a Strong Performer, saying, “Overall, the reference customers provided by Axway are extremely satisfied with the vendor and highly satisfied with its solution…”²

Today’s report affirms, in our opinion, Axway’s position with its customers, indicating that customers appreciate the relationship they have with Axway.

Axway plans to roll out the next major release of the AMPLIFY platform at its IMAGINE SUMMIT customer events in Orlando and Paris in March.

“Aligned with our upcoming product and platform announcements, we will continue to pursue reducing the time and cost of integration through a unified platform, such that businesses and application leaders can better address the integration challenges brought by digital transformation,” said Padua.

