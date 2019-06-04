Axway Software: 2019 - 2020 Share Buyback Program

Regulatory News:
In accordance with the provisions of Article 241-2 of the General
Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), article L
451-3 of the French Financial and Monetary Code, and European
regulations and AMF decision n°2018-01 of July 2nd 2018, the
purpose of this description is to set out the aims and the terms and
conditions of AXWAY SOFTWARE's (hereinafter the Company's) (Paris:AXW)
share buyback program, the implementation of which was delegated to the
Board of Directors, with the power to sub-delegate to its Chief
Executive Officer, by the Combined General Meeting of June 5, 2019.
I. Breakdown by objectives of the equity securities on May 31,
2019
On May 31, 2019, the Company held 44,687 treasury shares representing
0,21 % of its share capital.
On this date, all these shares were used for market-making purposes to
ensure the liquidity of the Axway Software share under a liquidity
agreement and approved by the AMF.
No derivatives were used by Axway Software in the context of its
previous share buyback program.
II. Description of the new share buyback program
1. Issuer and securities
Axway Software SA is the issuer and the securities are the Company's
ordinary shares, admitted for trading in Compartment B of the NYSE
Euronext Paris regulated market under ISIN code FR0011040500.
2. Date of the General Shareholders' Meeting that authorised
the program
The Combined General Meeting of June 5, 2019 (in its twenty-third
resolution).
3. Maximum share of capital and maximum number of shares that
may be acquired
Shares may be purchased pursuant to the share buyback program up to the
limit of 10% of the company's share capital, i.e. 2,122,538 shares to
date. This ceiling is calculated on the basis of the number of shares
capital on the repurchase date, it being specified that the total number
of shares purchased by the Company to be retained or exchanged in an
acquisition, merger, spin-off or contribution may not exceed 5% of the
Company's shares.
Considering the 44,687shares already held (0,21% of the share capital),
the maximum number of shares that the Company may acquire through this
new share buyback program is 2,077,851 shares, or 10 % of the share
capital, unless the Company transfers or cancels some or all of its
existing holding.
4. Maximum purchase price of the securities
The Combined General Meeting on June 5, 2019 authorised a maximum
purchase price per share of €47 (excluding acquisition costs), i.e. a
maximum for the program totalling €97,659,001, excluding acquisition
costs.
At its meeting on June 5th, 2019 the Company’s Board of
Directors shall subdelegate the implementation of the share buyback
program to its Chief Executive Officer, who set a maximum purchase price
per share (excluding acquisition costs) of €47, in accordance with the
authorisation granted by the General Meeting. This limit may be revised
if necessary.
5. Program objectives
The objectives of the share buyback program authorised by the General
Meeting of June 5th, 2019 are:
a. to enable market-making via a wholly independent investment services
provider under a liquidity agreement, in line with market practices
permitted by the AMF;
b. to cover stock option plans benefiting employees or qualifying
corporate officers (or some of them) of the Company or the group to
which it belongs, under the conditions of and in accordance with all
provisions applicable by law;
c. to retain the shares in the Company that are repurchased for
subsequent exchange or use as consideration in an acquisition, merger,
spin-off and contribution in line with market practices permitted by the
AMF;
d. to deliver the Company's shares upon exercise of the rights attaching
to the securities giving access to the Company's capital, by means of
redemption, conversion, exercise, exchange, presentation of a warrant or
by any other means, immediately or in the future, and in general in the
context of any hedging transactions required to cover the Company’s
obligations with respect to these securities giving access to its
capital;
e. to cancel all or some of the ordinary shares repurchased pursuant to
the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the General
Meeting of June 5th, 2019 in its twenty-fourth resolution;
f. to grant bonus shares under the bonus share award scheme to current
or former employees and qualifying corporate officers (or some of them)
of the Company or the group to which it belongs, as part of company
growth profit-sharing or Company savings plans;
g. to award shares under the scheme provided for under Articles L.
225-197-1 et seq. of the French Commercial Code to employees and
qualifying corporate officers (or some of them) of the Company and/or of
companies and economic interest groupings associated with it under the
terms of Article L. 225-197-2 of the French Commercial Code, and more
generally to award shares in the Company to these employees and
corporate officers.
6. Share buyback program terms and conditions
The transactions effected under the share buyback program established by
the Company may be carried out, on one or more occasions, by any means
authorised under applicable regulations, on or off market, on a
multi-lateral trading platform, with a systematic internaliser or over
the counter, in particular by means of the purchase or sale of share
blocks, or alternatively through the use of derivatives traded on a
regulated market or over the counter (such as call and put options or
any combination thereof) or warrants or more generally securities
convertible into shares in the Company and which, on the terms and
conditions permitted by the competent market authorities and as and when
decided by the Board of Directors or any person acting on the
instructions of the Board of Directors. It should be noted that the
portion of the share buyback program carried out by means of the
acquisition of blocks of shares is unlimited and may represent the full
amount of said program.
7. Program term
The program will run for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date
of the authorisation by the Combined General Meeting of June 5th,
2019, i.e. until December 4th, 2020 included.
This document is available on the Company's website: www.axway.com.
