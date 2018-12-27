Axway Software: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the Combined General Meeting of June 6, 2018 for the implementation of a share buyback program, Axway Software SA (Paris:AXW) (LEI:96950022O6SP7FQONJ77) declares below the purchases of its own shares (FR0011040500) from December 17, 2018 to December 21, 2018:

Transaction

Day Total Daily Volume

(nb of shares) Weighted Average

Daily Acquisition Price

(€/share) Transaction

Amount

(€) Market

Identification Code 17/12/2018 0 - - - 18/12/2018 0 - - - 19/12/2018 10 000 11.97 119 700 XPAR 20/12/2018 0 - - - 11/12/2018 0 - - - TOTAL 10 000 11.97 119 700 -

Details of transactions, in accordance with Article 5(2)(c) of European Regulation No 596/2014 and its delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1056, are available on Axway's website, Investors section, under Regulated Information.

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

