Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Axway Software: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 05:46pm CET

Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the Combined General Meeting of June 6, 2018 for the implementation of a share buyback program, Axway Software SA (Paris:AXW) (LEI:96950022O6SP7FQONJ77) declares below the purchases of its own shares (FR0011040500) from December 17, 2018 to December 21, 2018:

Transaction
Day

 

 

Total Daily Volume
(nb of shares)

 

 

Weighted Average
Daily Acquisition Price
(€/share)

 

 

Transaction
Amount
(€)

 

 

Market
Identification Code

 

17/12/2018   0   -   -   -
18/12/2018   0   -   -   -
19/12/2018  

10 000

  11.97  

119 700

  XPAR
20/12/2018   0   -   -   -
11/12/2018   0   -   -   -
TOTAL  

10 000

  11.97  

119 700

  -

Details of transactions, in accordance with Article 5(2)(c) of European Regulation No 596/2014 and its delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1056, are available on Axway's website, Investors section, under Regulated Information.

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

About Axway
Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), as a software company, unlocks digital experiences by connecting individuals, systems, businesses and customer ecosystems with digital infrastructure solutions. AMPLIFY™, Axway’s hybrid integration platform, connects data from any device anywhere, expands collaboration, fuels millions of apps and supplies real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to execution, Axway’s expertise in API management, secure file exchange and B2B/EDI integration have solved the toughest data challenges for more than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more, visit http://www.investors.axway.com/en or Axway IR mobile App available on Apple Store & Android.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:24pRIVERVIEW FINANCIAL CORP : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:24pLABRADOR TECHNOLOGIES : IIROC Trading Halt - LTX
AQ
06:20pSNP SCHNEIDER-NEUREITHER & PARTNER SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06:19pNew and Expanded Direct & Non-Stop Flights from Detroit to Jamaica and Punta Cana
GL
06:17pThe Heritage Village at the Janadria Festival Attracts Tens of Thousands of Saudi Families
BU
06:16pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Beware of the worst car drivers on the roads
AQ
06:13pTRUMP EYES BAN OF HUAWEI, ZTE PRODUCTS : report
AQ
06:13pGlobal Truck Starter Motor Market 2019-2023 | Development of Integrated Starter-Generators to Boost Demand | Technavio
BU
06:10pSEQUANA : Termination of the planned sale of Arjowiggins’ Graphic and Creative Papers businesses
AN
06:10pGlobal Phosphate Fertilizers Market 2019-2023|Industry Analysis and Forecast| Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
2SEABOARD CORP : Hog industry worldwide getting slaughtered in trade war
3MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG - AMENDMENT RIGHTS OFFERING OF A CONVERTIBLE BOND: Reducing of the Conversion Price
4HEXO CORP : HEXO reaches construction and licensing milestones for its massive 1 million sq. ft. greenhouse &n..
5VINCI : France's Vinci in 2.9 billion pounds swoop on Gatwick airport

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.