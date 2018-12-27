Axway Software: Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the Combined General
Meeting of June 6, 2018 for the implementation of a share buyback
program, Axway Software SA (Paris:AXW) (LEI:96950022O6SP7FQONJ77)
declares below the purchases of its own shares (FR0011040500) from
December 17, 2018 to December 21, 2018:
|
Transaction
Day
|
|
Total Daily Volume
(nb of shares)
|
|
Weighted Average
Daily Acquisition Price
(€/share)
|
|
Transaction
Amount
(€)
|
|
Market
Identification Code
|
17/12/2018
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
18/12/2018
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
19/12/2018
|
|
10 000
|
|
11.97
|
|
119 700
|
|
XPAR
|
20/12/2018
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
11/12/2018
|
|
0
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
TOTAL
|
|
10 000
|
|
11.97
|
|
119 700
|
|
-
Details of transactions, in accordance with Article 5(2)(c) of European
Regulation No 596/2014 and its delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1056, are
available on Axway's website, Investors section, under Regulated
Information.
Disclaimer
This document is a translation into English of the original French
press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict
in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which
is the authentic text.
About Axway
Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), as a software company,
unlocks digital experiences by connecting individuals, systems,
businesses and customer ecosystems with digital infrastructure
solutions. AMPLIFY™, Axway’s hybrid integration platform, connects data
from any device anywhere, expands collaboration, fuels millions of apps
and supplies real-time analytics to build customer experience networks.
From idea to execution, Axway’s expertise in API management, secure file
exchange and B2B/EDI integration have solved the toughest data
challenges for more than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn
more, visit http://www.investors.axway.com/en
or Axway IR mobile App available on Apple Store & Android.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005235/en/