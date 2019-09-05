Axway Software: Publication of the 2019 Interim Financial Report

Regulatory News:

Axway Software (Paris:AXW) announces today that they have made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) the Interim Financial Report at June 30, 2019.

The 2019 Interim Financial Report is made publicly available under the conditions set forth by existing regulations and can be found online at http://www.investors.axway.com/en

A French version is also available on the website: http://www.investors.axway.com/fr

