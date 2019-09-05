Log in
Axway Software: Publication of the 2019 Interim Financial Report

09/05/2019 | 04:01am EDT

Regulatory News:

Axway Software (Paris:AXW) announces today that they have made available to the public and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) the Interim Financial Report at June 30, 2019.

The 2019 Interim Financial Report is made publicly available under the conditions set forth by existing regulations and can be found online at http://www.investors.axway.com/en

A French version is also available on the website: http://www.investors.axway.com/fr

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) empowers customers to succeed using hybrid integration to connect people, systems, businesses and digital ecosystems. Axway’s hybrid integration platform, AMPLIFY™, helps enterprise power users, IT specialists, developers, and partners accelerate digital transformation, create captivating experiences, and innovate new services. AMPLIFY speeds integrations by combining traditional integration patterns with API Management and Application Integration (providing over 150 prebuilt connectors). 11,000 organizations in 100 countries rely on Axway for their data integration challenges.

To learn more, visit http://www.investors.axway.com/en.


© Business Wire 2019
