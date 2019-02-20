Axway Software – 2018 Full-Year Results: Execution of the AMPLIFY™ Strategy Accelerates in the Second-Half

Regulatory News:
Axway Software's Board of Directors (Paris:AXW), chaired by Pierre
Pasquier, today conducted an in-depth review of the consolidated
financial statements1 for the year ended December 31, 2018.
|
Axway Software: 2018 Full-year results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Key income statement items*
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
(€m)
|
|
(% Rev)
|
|
|
|
(€m)
|
|
(% Rev)
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
283.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
299.8
|
|
|
Organic growth
|
|
|
|
-3.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Growth at constant exchange rates
|
|
|
|
-2.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total growth
|
|
|
|
-5.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit on Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
31.9
|
|
11.2%
|
|
|
|
40.5
|
|
13.5%
|
Profit from Recurring Operations
|
|
|
|
22.5
|
|
7.9%
|
|
|
|
30.7
|
|
10.2%
|
Operating Profit
|
|
|
|
18.3
|
|
6.4%
|
|
|
|
27.7
|
|
9.2%
|
Net Profit attributable to the Group
|
|
|
|
11.0
|
|
3.9%
|
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
1.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share (in €)
|
|
|
|
0.52
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.21
|
|
* Alternative performance measures are defined in the glossary at the
end of this document
Patrick Donovan, Chief Executive Officer, said:
"In the second half of 2018, we made significant investments and
progress in achieving Axway's strategic ambitions. I’m delighted that
our technology teams’ efforts, focusing on our core technologies and the
fundamental components of the AMPLIFY™ Hybrid Integration Platform, have
produced the desired results. Several product launches are now possible
from the first half of 2019. Additionally, in 2018, we validated the
viability of our strategy to become a market leader in Hybrid
Integration Platforms with both our customers and the broader analyst
community. In parallel with the AMPLIFY™ platform, whose catalogue of
tools is expanding quarter after quarter, our Customer Success
Organization has gained momentum and generated many opportunities over
the year. This enabled us to record very strong growth in new
Subscription contract ACV, up 56.1% year-on-year. For 2019, we target a
return to growth for our activities and we will continue to invest in
AMPLIFY™ and make further adjustments reflecting changes in our new
Subscription contracts”.
Comments on 2018 business activity and operating performance
Axway reported 2018 revenue of €283.8 million, down -3.6% organically.
Currency fluctuations had a negative impact of -€8.2 million for the
year (mainly due to the depreciation of the US dollar against the euro),
while the scope effect was positive at €2.8 million. At constant
exchange rates, Axway's organic revenue decline would have been
contained to -2.7% for the year. Overall, revenue decreased by -5.3%.
Thanks to sound cost management, investing solely in the components
necessary to achieving the AMPLIFY™ strategy, Axway's profit on
operating activities reached €31.9 million, or 11.2% of 2018 revenue.
In the second half of 2018, the Group accelerated the execution of its
strategy by significantly strengthening its Research and Development
efforts while continuing to adapt its structure and investments to the
shift in its business mix towards Subscription offers. This strategy has
enabled several important steps to be completed:
-
Confirmation of the ambition to become a market leader in Hybrid
Integration Platforms by the end of 2020,
-
Product portfolio audit and first strategic rationalization decisions
allowing the Group to focus an additional 20% of its development
efforts on the key components of its future success,
-
Redesign of the sales structure and creation of a Customer Success
Organization,
-
Additional R&D and Marketing investments dedicated to the AMPLIFY™
platform well above the €3 to €5 million planned in July 2018; the
Group is bringing the offer to market at a faster pace than initially
planned,
-
First commercial successes of AMPLIFY™ products on hybrid and
Subscription models.
Axway's 2018 performance can be broken down as follows:
|
Axway Software: Revenue by business line
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full-year 2018 (€m)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
Restated*
|
|
2017
Reported
|
|
Total
Growth
|
|
Organic
Growth
|
License
|
|
56.5
|
|
63.7
|
|
65.3
|
|
-13.4%
|
|
-11.3%
|
Subscription
|
|
40.3
|
|
38.6
|
|
37.5
|
|
7.5%
|
|
4.4%
|
Maintenance
|
|
142.8
|
|
141.6
|
|
145.4
|
|
-1.8%
|
|
0.9%
|
Services
|
|
44.2
|
|
50.5
|
|
51.6
|
|
-14.4%
|
|
-12.6%
|
Axway Software
|
|
283.8
|
|
294.4
|
|
299.8
|
|
-5.3%
|
|
-3.6%
* Revenue at 2018 scope and exchange rates
License revenue was €56.5 million (20% of Group revenue) in 2018,
down -11.3% organically and -13.4% in total. After a stabilization of
sales during the first nine months of the year, marked in particular by
a buoyant third quarter with the signing of several major projects ahead
of schedule, the business suffered, as expected, from a particularly
high comparison basis in the fourth quarter. The decline in activity
over the last three months of the year was also accentuated by the
deferral of two significant projects to the first half of 2019. By
product, in line with previous announcements, API management and Managed
File Transfer (MFT) were the most popular offers in 2018.
The shift in Axway's business model towards Subscription implies
significant variations in quarterly License revenue. The Group's overall
objective of stabilizing revenue at around €300 million by the end of
2020 is not, however, impacted.
The Subscription business, with revenue of €40.3 million (14% of
Group revenue), grew by 7.5% overall in 2018. Organically, the business
grew by 4.4% year-on-year. The annual contract value (ACV) of new
Subscription contracts signed in 2018 was €13.1 million, representing
organic growth of 56.1% compared to 2017. This strong commercial
momentum, supported by several structuring signatures for AMPLIFY™
products, demonstrates the attractiveness of Axway's positioning on the
hybrid integration market and reinforces the Group's ability to achieve
its 2020 ambitions. The company's organization was reshaped mid-year to
support the growth of Subscription offers and the launch of several new
AMPLIFY™ products in the coming months. The solid growth momentum in new
contract ACV should continue throughout 2019.
Maintenance generated revenue of €142.8 million (50% of Group
revenue) in 2018. In line with the first nine months of the year,
business grew slightly in organic terms over 2018 (+0.9%), as Axway aims
to stabilize its revenue by 2020.
Axway's recurring revenue, which includes contract revenue for
Subscription and Maintenance activities, represented 65% of the Group's
total revenue in 2018 compared to 61% in the previous year.
Services posted revenue of €44.2 million (16% of Group revenue)
in 2018, an organic decline of -12.6% over the full year. This downturn
was mainly due to the ongoing strategic focus on profitability and high
value-added contracts, combined with the continuing decline in the
overall services market as Subscription offerings ramp-up.
|
Axway Software: Revenue by geographic area
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full-year 2018 (€m)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
Restated*
|
|
2017
Reported
|
|
Total
Growth
|
|
Organic
Growth
|
France
|
|
80.9
|
|
83.8
|
|
83.8
|
|
-3.4%
|
|
-3.4%
|
Rest of Europe
|
|
65.7
|
|
71.4
|
|
71.7
|
|
-8.4%
|
|
-7.9%
|
Americas
|
|
122.3
|
|
124.3
|
|
128.8
|
|
-5.0%
|
|
-1.6%
|
Asia/Pacific
|
|
14.9
|
|
15.1
|
|
15.6
|
|
-4.6%
|
|
-1.2%
|
Axway Software
|
|
283.8
|
|
294.4
|
|
299.8
|
|
-5.3%
|
|
-3.6%
* Revenue at 2018 scope and exchange rates
In France, Axway generated revenue of €80.9 million in 2018 (29%
of Group revenue), representing an organic decline of -3.4%. Over the
year, slight growth in Maintenance and Subscription activities only
partially offset the decrease in License and Services business volume.
Activities in the Rest of Europe generated revenue of €65.7
million (23% of Group revenue) for the year, down -7.9% organically.
While the Subscription business grew significantly, with organic growth
of more than 32% over the year, the Company's growth was penalized by
lower License and Services sales. Maintenance was stable over the full
year.
The Americas (USA & Latin America) recorded an organic decline of
-1.6% in 2018, with revenue of €122.3 million (43% of Group revenue).
The slight increases posted by the Maintenance and Subscription
activities over the full year were insufficient to offset the drop in
License revenue.
In the Asia-Pacific region, the Group revenue amounted to €14.9
million (5% of Group revenue) in 2018. The organic revenue decline of
-1.2% for the year was mainly due to the License business despite a very
strong rebound in the fourth quarter.
Comments on 2018 net profit
Profit from recurring operations reached €22.5 million in 2018,
representing 7.9% of revenue including intangible asset amortization
charges of €8.3 million.
Operating profit, including €4.2 million of other operating income and
expenses, amounted to €18.3 million, or 6.4% of revenue in 2018.
Finally, Axway's net profit amounted to €11.0 million for the year, or
3.9% of revenue, a €6.6 million increase compared to 2017. Group
earnings per share more than doubled to €0.52, from €0.21 a year earlier.
Financial position at December 31, 2018
At the end of 2018, Axway had a solid financial position, with cash of
€35.8 million and bank debt limited to €46.0 million.
Free cash flow amounted to €17.5 million in 2018 compared to €24.3
million in 2017 as the Group continues to invest in its changing
business model.
At December 31, 2018, shareholders' equity amounted to €362.7 million
compared to €344.1 million a year earlier.
At the beginning of 2019, the Group renegotiated its bank lines for 5
years (with a possible extension until 2026) and thus has secured
financing of up to €125.0 million.
Proposed dividend for financial year 2018
At its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for June 5, 2019, Axway
will ask shareholders to approve the distribution of a dividend of €0.40
per share, compared with €0.20 in 2017.
Change in the workforce
At December 31, 2018, Axway had 1,848 employees (25% in France and 75%
outside France) compared to 1,780 at the end of June 2018.
2019 Targets & 2020 Outlook
For 2019, the Group is anticipating:
-
A return to organic growth in its business that should continue into
2020 to enable Axway to achieve the level of around €300 million
revenue (“stable compared to 2017”),
-
An operating margin on business activity of between 8 and 10%
representing a low point during the period of transformation of the
business model, before a rebound in profitability expected in 2020.
Financial Calendar
Thursday, February 21, 2019 - 5:30 pm: Presentation of 2018 Full-Year
Results – Cloud Business Center, Paris.
Wednesday, April 17, 2019 (after closing): Publication of Q1 2019
Revenue.
Friday, April 26, 2019: Publication of the 2018 Registration Document.
Wednesday, June 5, 2019 (after closing): Annual General Meeting – Étoile
Business Center – Paris.
2018 Full-Year Results Presentation Meeting
The 2018 Full-Year Results will be presented to the financial community
at a meeting to be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 5:30pm (CEST)
at the Cloud Business Center in Paris. The meeting will be held in
English and simultaneously translated into French.
This presentation can also be followed remotely via a dedicated
bilingual webcast:
Or by phone:
-
From France: +33 (0)1 76 70 07 94
-
From the United States: +1 631 510 7495
-
From the United Kingdom: +44 (0)207 192 8000
-
Other countries: please use one of the numbers above
For the choice of language please use the following PIN codes: English =
4791326 / French = 8667039
Practical information about the conference may be found on Axway’s
website: http://www.investors.axway.com/en
Glossary – Alternative Performance Measures
Restated revenue: Revenue for the prior
year, adjusted for the consolidation scope and exchange rates of the
current year.
Organic growth: Growth in revenue between
the period under review and the prior period, restated for consolidated
scope and exchange rate impacts.
Growth at constant exchange rates: Growth
in revenue between the period under review and the prior period restated
for exchange rate impacts.
ACV: Annual Contract Value – Annual
contract value of the Subscription agreement.
TCV: Total Contract Value – Full
value of the Subscription agreement including both recurring revenue
over the contract term and one-time payments.
Signature metric: Amount of License sales
plus three times the annual value (3xACV) of new Subscription contracts
signed over a given period.
Profit on operating activities: Profit from
recurring operations adjusted for the share-based payment expense for
stock options and free shares, as well as the amortization of allocated
intangible assets.
Disclaimer
This presentation contains forward-looking statements that may be
subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the Group’s growth
and profitability, notably in the event of future acquisitions. The
Group highlights that signatures of license contracts, which often
represent investments for clients, are more significant in the second
half of the year and may therefore have a more or less favorable impact
on full-year performance. In addition, the Group notes that potential
acquisition(s) could also impact this financial data. Furthermore,
activity during the year and/or actual results may differ from those
described in this document as a result of a number of risks and
uncertainties set out in the 2017 Registration Document filed with the
French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers,
AMF) on April 26, 2018 under number D.18-0393. The distribution of this
document in certain countries may be subject to prevailing laws and
regulations. Natural persons present in these countries and in which
this document is disseminated, published or distributed, should obtain
information about such restrictions and comply with them.
About Axway
Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), as a software company, unlocks digital
experiences by connecting individuals, systems, businesses and customer
ecosystems with digital infrastructure solutions. AMPLIFY™, Axway’s
hybrid integration platform, connects data from any device anywhere,
expands collaboration, fuels millions of apps and supplies real-time
analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to execution,
Axway’s expertise in API management, secure file exchange and B2B/EDI
integration have solved the toughest data challenges for more than
11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more, visit http://www.investors.axway.com/en
or Axway IR mobile App available on Apple Store & Android.
Appendices (1/5)
|
Axway Software: Revenue by business line
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1st Quarter 2018 (€m)
|
|
Q1 2018
|
|
Q1 2017
Restated*
|
|
Q1 2017
Reported
|
|
Total
Growth
|
|
Organic
Growth
|
License
|
|
8.2
|
|
9.0
|
|
9.6
|
|
-14.3%
|
|
-8.7%
|
Subscription
|
|
9.1
|
|
9.0
|
|
7.3
|
|
24.6%
|
|
1.5%
|
Maintenance
|
|
34.7
|
|
34.9
|
|
37.3
|
|
-6.8%
|
|
-0.5%
|
Services
|
|
11.2
|
|
13.6
|
|
14.4
|
|
-22.0%
|
|
-17.8%
|
Axway Software
|
|
63.2
|
|
66.5
|
|
68.5
|
|
-7.7%
|
|
-4.9%
|
Axway Software: Revenue by business line
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2nd Quarter 2018 (€m)
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q2 2017
Restated*
|
|
Q2 2017
Reported
|
|
Total
Growth
|
|
Organic
Growth
|
License
|
|
15.5
|
|
14.8
|
|
15.4
|
|
0.6%
|
|
4.7%
|
Subscription
|
|
9.5
|
|
9.2
|
|
9.8
|
|
-3.1%
|
|
3.3%
|
Maintenance
|
|
35.2
|
|
34.8
|
|
36.2
|
|
-2.8%
|
|
1.1%
|
Services
|
|
11.5
|
|
12.4
|
|
12.8
|
|
-10.2%
|
|
-7.3%
|
Axway Software
|
|
71.7
|
|
71.2
|
|
74.3
|
|
-3.5%
|
|
0.7%
|
Axway Software: Revenue by business line
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3rd Quarter 2018 (€m)
|
|
Q3 2018
|
|
Q3 2017
Restated*
|
|
Q3 2017
Reported
|
|
Total
Growth
|
|
Organic
Growth
|
License
|
|
13.9
|
|
11.8
|
|
12.0
|
|
15.7%
|
|
17.5%
|
Subscription
|
|
10.8
|
|
9.9
|
|
9.8
|
|
9.9%
|
|
9.3%
|
Maintenance
|
|
36.3
|
|
36.3
|
|
36.3
|
|
-0.1%
|
|
-0.1%
|
Services
|
|
10.7
|
|
12.4
|
|
12.4
|
|
-14.1%
|
|
-14.4%
|
Axway Software
|
|
71.6
|
|
70.4
|
|
70.5
|
|
1.5%
|
|
1.6%
|
Axway Software: Revenue by business line
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4th Quarter 2018 (€m)
|
|
Q4 2018
|
|
Q4 2017
Restated*
|
|
Q4 2017
Reported
|
|
Total
Growth
|
|
Organic
Growth
|
License
|
|
18.9
|
|
28.1
|
|
28.3
|
|
-33.1%
|
|
-32.7%
|
Subscription
|
|
10.9
|
|
10.6
|
|
10.5
|
|
4.0%
|
|
3.3%
|
Maintenance
|
|
36.6
|
|
35.6
|
|
35.6
|
|
2.9%
|
|
3.0%
|
Services
|
|
10.8
|
|
12.1
|
|
12.0
|
|
-9.7%
|
|
-10.1%
|
Axway Software
|
|
77.3
|
|
86.3
|
|
86.5
|
|
-10.6%
|
|
-10.4%
* Revenue at 2018 scope and exchange rates
Appendices (2/5)
|
Axway Software: Revenue by geographic area
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1st Quarter 2018 (€m)
|
|
Q1 2018
|
|
Q1 2017
Restated*
|
|
Q1 2017
Reported
|
|
Total
Growth
|
|
Organic
Growth
|
France
|
|
17.3
|
|
19.5
|
|
19.5
|
|
-11.2%
|
|
-11.2%
|
Rest of Europe
|
|
14.5
|
|
15.7
|
|
15.8
|
|
-8.3%
|
|
-7.5%
|
Americas
|
|
28.0
|
|
28.0
|
|
29.5
|
|
-5.1%
|
|
0.2%
|
Asia/Pacific
|
|
3.4
|
|
3.3
|
|
3.6
|
|
-7.5%
|
|
1.6%
|
Axway Software
|
|
63.2
|
|
66.5
|
|
68.5
|
|
-7.7%
|
|
-4.9%
|
Axway Software: Revenue by geographic area
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2nd Quarter 2018 (€m)
|
|
Q2 2018
|
|
Q2 2017
Restated*
|
|
Q2 2017
Reported
|
|
Total
Growth
|
|
Organic
Growth
|
France
|
|
19.9
|
|
19.1
|
|
19.1
|
|
4.2%
|
|
4.2%
|
Rest of Europe
|
|
18.0
|
|
17.8
|
|
17.9
|
|
0.6%
|
|
1.1%
|
Americas
|
|
30.3
|
|
30.5
|
|
33.2
|
|
-8.7%
|
|
-0.7%
|
Asia/Pacific
|
|
3.5
|
|
3.9
|
|
4.1
|
|
-14.6%
|
|
-10.3%
|
Axway Software
|
|
71.7
|
|
71.2
|
|
74.3
|
|
-3.5%
|
|
0.7%
|
Axway Software: Revenue by geographic area
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3rd Quarter 2018 (€m)
|
|
Q3 2018
|
|
Q3 2017
Restated*
|
|
Q3 2017
Reported
|
|
Total
Growth
|
|
Organic
Growth
|
France
|
|
20.6
|
|
17.3
|
|
17.3
|
|
19.3%
|
|
19.4%
|
Rest of Europe
|
|
14.9
|
|
16.4
|
|
16.4
|
|
-9.3%
|
|
-9.2%
|
Americas
|
|
32.6
|
|
32.6
|
|
32.8
|
|
-0.6%
|
|
0.0%
|
Asia/Pacific
|
|
3.5
|
|
4.2
|
|
4.0
|
|
-13.5%
|
|
-16.8%
|
Axway Software
|
|
71.6
|
|
70.4
|
|
70.5
|
|
1.5%
|
|
1.6%
|
Axway Software: Revenue by geographic area
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4th Quarter 2018 (€m)
|
|
Q4 2018
|
|
Q4 2017
Restated*
|
|
Q4 2017
Reported
|
|
Total
Growth
|
|
Organic
Growth
|
France
|
|
23.1
|
|
27.9
|
|
27.8
|
|
-17.1%
|
|
-17.2%
|
Rest of Europe
|
|
18.3
|
|
21.5
|
|
21.7
|
|
-15.5%
|
|
-14.9%
|
Americas
|
|
31.4
|
|
33.1
|
|
33.3
|
|
-5.8%
|
|
-5.4%
|
Asia/Pacific
|
|
4.6
|
|
3.7
|
|
3.8
|
|
19.7%
|
|
23.3%
|
Axway Software
|
|
77.3
|
|
86.3
|
|
86.5
|
|
-10.6%
|
|
-10.4%
* Revenue at 2018 scope and exchange rates
Appendices (3/5)
|
Axway Software : Consolidated Income Statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full-year 2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
€m
|
|
% Rev.
|
|
€m
|
|
% Rev.
|
|
€m
|
|
% Rev.
|
Revenue
|
|
283.8
|
|
|
|
299.8
|
|
|
|
301.1
|
|
|
of which License
|
|
56.5
|
|
|
|
65.3
|
|
|
|
81.3
|
|
|
of which Subscription
|
|
40.3
|
|
|
|
37.5
|
|
|
|
19.1
|
|
|
of which Maintenance
|
|
142.8
|
|
|
|
145.4
|
|
|
|
143.0
|
|
|
Sub-total License, Subscription & Maintenance
|
|
239.7
|
|
|
|
248.3
|
|
|
|
243.4
|
|
|
Services
|
|
44.2
|
|
|
|
51.6
|
|
|
|
57.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
84.2
|
|
|
|
88.2
|
|
|
|
86.6
|
|
|
of which License and Maintenance
|
|
23.1
|
|
|
|
23.8
|
|
|
|
23.7
|
|
|
of which Subscription
|
|
21.7
|
|
|
|
21.1
|
|
|
|
12.7
|
|
|
of which Services
|
|
39.4
|
|
|
|
43.3
|
|
|
|
50.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
199.7
|
|
70.3%
|
|
211.6
|
|
70.6%
|
|
214.4
|
|
71.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
167.8
|
|
|
|
171.1
|
|
|
|
163.7
|
|
|
of which Sales and marketing
|
|
83.3
|
|
|
|
83.8
|
|
|
|
81.9
|
|
|
of which Research and development
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
|
59.4
|
|
|
|
53.3
|
|
|
of which General and administrative
|
|
26.4
|
|
|
|
27.9
|
|
|
|
28.4
|
|
|
Profit on operating activities
|
|
31.9
|
|
11.2%
|
|
40.5
|
|
13.5%
|
|
50.8
|
|
16.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock option expense
|
|
-1.1
|
|
|
|
-1.3
|
|
|
|
-1.1
|
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
-8.3
|
|
|
|
-8.5
|
|
|
|
-7.9
|
|
|
Profit from recurring operations
|
|
22.5
|
|
7.9%
|
|
30.7
|
|
10.2%
|
|
41.8
|
|
13.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income and expenses
|
|
-4.2
|
|
|
|
-2.9
|
|
|
|
-6.7
|
|
|
Operating profit
|
|
18.3
|
|
6.4%
|
|
27.7
|
|
9.2%
|
|
35.1
|
|
11.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of net financial debt
|
|
-0.7
|
|
|
|
-1.1
|
|
|
|
-0.4
|
|
|
Other financial revenues and expenses
|
|
-0.9
|
|
|
|
1.8
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
-5.6
|
|
|
|
-24.0
|
|
|
|
-3.7
|
|
|
Net profit
|
|
11.0
|
|
3.9%
|
|
4.4
|
|
1.5%
|
|
31.5
|
|
10.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share (in €)
|
|
0.52
|
|
|
|
0.21
|
|
|
|
1.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appendices (4/5)
|
Axway Software: Simplified Balance Sheet
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full-year 2018
|
|
12/31/2018
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
12/31/2016
|
|
|
(€m)
|
|
(€m)
|
|
(€m)
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
344.1
|
|
333.6
|
|
288.8
|
Intangible assets
|
|
42.3
|
|
48.9
|
|
49.8
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
13.4
|
|
14.4
|
|
14.5
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
22.9
|
|
23.7
|
|
49.6
|
Non-current assets
|
|
422.7
|
|
420.7
|
|
402.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
|
65.6
|
|
71.1
|
|
78.2
|
Other current assets
|
|
29.7
|
|
31.2
|
|
25.3
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
35.8
|
|
28.1
|
|
51.7
|
Current assets
|
|
131.1
|
|
130.4
|
|
155.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
553.8
|
|
551.1
|
|
557.8
|
Equity and Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
|
42.5
|
|
42.4
|
|
42.0
|
Reserves and net profit
|
|
320.3
|
|
301.7
|
|
332.8
|
Total Equity
|
|
362.7
|
|
344.1
|
|
374.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial debt - long-term portion
|
|
41.8
|
|
47.8
|
|
35.5
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
11.4
|
|
22.5
|
|
10.3
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
53.2
|
|
70.3
|
|
45.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial debt - short-term portion
|
|
4.2
|
|
4.5
|
|
3.7
|
Deferred Revenues
|
|
75.2
|
|
67.3
|
|
74.5
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
58.4
|
|
64.9
|
|
59.1
|
Current liabilities
|
|
137.9
|
|
136.7
|
|
137.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
191.1
|
|
207.0
|
|
183.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Equity and Liabilities
|
|
553.8
|
|
551.1
|
|
557.8
Appendices (5/5)
|
Axway Software: Cash Flow Statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full-year 2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2016
|
|
|
(€m)
|
|
(€m)
|
|
(€m)
|
Net profit for the period
|
|
11.0
|
|
4.4
|
|
31.5
|
Net charges to amortization, depreciation and provisions
|
|
12.9
|
|
12.2
|
|
10.0
|
Other income and expense items
|
|
0.3
|
|
1.6
|
|
1.9
|
Cash from operations after cost of net debt and tax
|
|
24.2
|
|
18.2
|
|
43.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change in operating working capital requirements (incl. employee
benefits liability)
|
|
-3.6
|
|
-11.7
|
|
-5.9
|
Cost of net financial debt
|
|
0.7
|
|
1.1
|
|
0.4
|
Income tax paid net of accrual
|
|
1.2
|
|
22.0
|
|
0.5
|
Net cash from operating activities
|
|
22.6
|
|
29.6
|
|
38.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
-4.0
|
|
-57.5
|
|
-57.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds on share issues
|
|
0.2
|
|
3.2
|
|
3.4
|
Dividends paid
|
|
-4.2
|
|
-8.5
|
|
-8.3
|
Change in loans
|
|
-2.9
|
|
13.3
|
|
31.3
|
Net interest paid
|
|
-0.9
|
|
-1.1
|
|
-0.4
|
Other flows
|
|
-3.0
|
|
-
|
|
-0.1
|
Net cash from (used in) financing activities
|
|
-10.7
|
|
6.8
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
|
|
-0.3
|
|
-2.4
|
|
0.8
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
7.6
|
|
-23.6
|
|
7.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Opening cash position
|
|
28.1
|
|
51.7
|
|
43.9
|
Closing cash position
|
|
35.8
|
|
28.1
|
|
51.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Axway Software: Impact on revenue of changes in scope and
exchange rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full-year 2018 (€m)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
Growth
|
Revenue
|
|
283.8
|
|
299.8
|
|
-5.3%
|
Changes in exchange rates
|
|
|
|
-8.2
|
|
|
Revenue at constant exchange rates
|
|
283.8
|
|
291.6
|
|
-2.7%
|
Changes in scope
|
|
|
|
+2.8
|
|
|
Revenue at constant scope and exchange rates
|
|
283.8
|
|
294.4
|
|
-3.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Axway Software: Changes in exchange rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full-year 2018
For 1€
|
|
Average rate
2018
|
|
Average rate
2017
|
|
Change
|
US Dollar
|
|
1.188
|
|
1.127
|
|
- 5.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Audit procedures have been carried out on the financial
statements. The Statutory Auditors’ report is in the process of being
issued.
