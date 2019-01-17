Axxess : Partners with WorldView to Add Value for Home Health Clients

DALLAS and OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess the fastest-growing healthcare technology company, has selected WorldView as its preferred partner to deliver content management solutions for its more than 2,000 clients. Axxess expects to integrate WorldView's capabilities into its complete suite of home health, home care and hospice solutions over the next several months and have WorldView's capabilities available later this year.

"WorldView's in-depth approach with its content management services, and focus on finding new ways to apply these advancing technologies, makes them a great choice as we continue to build new partnerships to benefit our clients," said John Olajide, Axxess' founder and Chief Executive Officer. "I have no doubt this new venture with WorldView will have an impact on the home healthcare industry."

"We couldn't be more excited about this new initiative with Axxess, and have already been wowed by their team's mindset of constant innovation," said Matthew Moore, President of WorldView Ltd. "With our client-first approach, the natural synergies between our companies can help this partnership provide significant added value to Axxess clients."

The integration of Axxess and WorldView capabilities will enable an exchange of client data and documentation not previously available. The expected solution will be customizable through workflows that can eliminate the administrative burden placed on agencies to maintain compliance. WorldView's capabilities and user-friendly interface will benefit Axxess clients with referral processing, and streamlining the document tracking and attachment process. Optimizing technology for routine tasks will enable Axxess clients to engage their staff on deeper strategic levels.

About Axxess

Axxess is the fastest-growing home healthcare technology company, providing solutions that improve care for more than 2 million patients in North America and are trusted by more than 7,000 organizations. Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use, innovative software solutions, empowering home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work." To learn more about Axxess, go to www.axxess.com.

About WorldView Ltd.

WorldView Services Ltd. is a cloud-based document management service provider offering secure, Content Services solutions that enable organizations to store, manage, and share vital information between employees, vendors, partners, and customers. With multiple years of experience across a multitude of industries, WorldView's global view of business process automation allows us to provide a full suite of end-to-end, integrated solutions for software platforms as well as consultation and customization for our end-users. Today, WorldView tracks, routes and stores over half a billion documents for thousands of Healthcare professionals across North America. To learn more about WorldView, go to https://worldviewltd.com/.

