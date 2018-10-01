Ayima publ : Update on Aquisitions

Further to the announcements dated 2018-08-29 and 2018-08-30 informing the

market of Ayima's 2nd planned acquisition for 2018, the Board has a further

update.

After entering the Due Diligence and SPA negation process, it became apparent

that recent financial performance of the acquisition target has not been at the

expected level. As such, Ayima has decided to pull out of the current

negotiations and not pursue completion by the target date of 2018-10-31. Ayima

will continue to monitor the target's performance and may decide to re-commence

negotiations in the future.

Ayima remains committed to further M&A activity as a way of accelerating growth

and product development and the team is considering several other potential

acquisition targets at the current time.

The Board will inform the market should any of those opportunities progress to

contract stage.

For further Information:

CEO/VD Michael Jacobson

+44-20 7148 5974

press(at)ayima.com

www.ayima.com/investors

This information is insider information that Ayima Group AB is obliged to make

public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted

for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on

October 1, 2018.