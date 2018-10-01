Ayima publ : Update on Aquisitions

Further to the announcements dated 2018-08-29 and 2018-08-30 informing the
market of Ayima's 2nd planned acquisition for 2018, the Board has a further
update.
After entering the Due Diligence and SPA negation process, it became apparent
that recent financial performance of the acquisition target has not been at the
expected level. As such, Ayima has decided to pull out of the current
negotiations and not pursue completion by the target date of 2018-10-31. Ayima
will continue to monitor the target's performance and may decide to re-commence
negotiations in the future.
Ayima remains committed to further M&A activity as a way of accelerating growth
and product development and the team is considering several other potential
acquisition targets at the current time.
The Board will inform the market should any of those opportunities progress to
contract stage.
For further Information:
CEO/VD Michael Jacobson
+44-20 7148 5974
press(at)ayima.com
www.ayima.com/investors
About Ayima
Originally founded in 2007, Ayima is a digital marketing agency with around 150
employees across its offices in London, New York, San Francisco,Stockholm and
Vancouver. Ayima have created a number of market-leading software tools that are
used in by clients and agencies around the world, including 'Updatable',
'Redirect Path', 'Page Insights', 'Pulse' and 'Appotate'.
Ayima is listed at Nasdaq First North under the 'Ayima B' ticker. Certified
Adviser is Eminova Fondkomission AB (http://www.eminova.se).
This information is insider information that Ayima Group AB is obliged to make
public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted
for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on
October 1, 2018.
Disclaimer
Ayima Group AB (publ) published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 08:36:08 UTC